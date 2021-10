Early, this one appeared to be going the way so many Kansas football games have gone over the years. And eventually it did, but at least it wasn't right away! Progress?. Baylor got the ball first and marched the ball down the field for a touchdown, followed by a quick three and out for KU. Baylor looked poised to do the same thing again, but turned the ball over in Kansas territory. Unfortunately, the Jayhawks went three and out again, and Baylor was able to score again to go up 14-0. The script finally flipped on the next drive, as Kansas got a stop and drove nearly the length of field to cut the lead to 14-7 on a Jason Bean touchdown pass, which remained until halftime.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO