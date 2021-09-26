CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Boy Scouts' bankruptcy creates rift with religious partners

Panhandle Post
Panhandle Post
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW YORK (AP) — Amid the Boy Scouts of America’s complex bankruptcy case, there is worsening friction between the BSA and the major religious groups that help it run thousands of scout units. At issue: the churches’ fears that an eventual settlement — while protecting the BSA from future sex-abuse lawsuits — could leave many churches unprotected.

panhandlepost.com

Comments / 0

Related
independentri.com

NK Boy Scouts troop looks to expand with female members

Girls interested in scouting can attend a Scouts BSA meeting at Hamilton Elementary on Tuesday nights at 7:30 p.m. as North Kingstown troop 152 embraces the Boy Scouts addition of girls to their program by working to start a sister troop. The Boy Scouts of America officially adapted their scouting...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
richlandsource.com

Modern Woodmen raises $15K for Buckeye Council Boy Scouts of America a success

MANSFIELD -- Modern Woodmen of America members in Mansfield recently helped raise money for Buckeye Council Boy Scouts of America with a special fundraising event on Thursday, Sept. 16. The event, which included clay shooting, raised $15,000. This includes $2,500 matched by Modern Woodmen through the organization’s Matching Fund Program....
MANSFIELD, OH
kuer.org

AM News Brief: Defunding Transgender Research, Boy Scout Bankruptcy & Elk Mating Season

Five Utah Schools Hit ‘Test To Stay’ COVID-19 Levels. About a month into the school year, five Utah schools have reached the threshold to implement “Test to Stay.” That’s the requirement to test all students for COVID-19 if a certain number of students contract the virus over a 14-day period. While the rules are more lenient than last year, it’s still a heavy lift for schools. Despite rumblings on social media of parents opting out and still sending their kids to school, it hasn’t been an issue in the Davis and Tooele School Districts. Maggie Graul, who oversees K-12 COVID-19 testing for the Utah Department of Health, said it’s good news that the testing events so far have seen high levels of cooperation. Still, overall case counts are higher this year compared to last. The thresholds for “Test to Stay” are also higher while schools have fewer mitigation strategies in place. Read the full story. — Jon Reed.
POLITICS
Springfield News Sun

Archdiocese releases draft of reorganization of parishes

Comment period starts today as some parishes are pointed to uncertain futures. Citing pressures from a shrinking number of priests and declining membership, the Archdiocese of Cincinnati on Friday released its draft plan to reorganize parishes across Southwestern Ohio. “The status quo is no longer an option,” the archdiocese said...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
WKRC

Big changes coming to Archdiocese of Cincinnati, impacting thousands of local Catholics

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Big changes are coming for thousands of area Catholics. The Archdiocese of Cincinnati released new details on Beacons of Light. A map designed by the Archdiocese of Cincinnati finally reveals the structure to Beacons of Light. Two-hundred-eight separate parishes will come together as parish families. The groupings range from one to as many as 11 different churches.
Slate

The Uproar Over the “Ultimate American Bible”

In May, controversy over “the ultimate American Bible” briefly rocked the Christian publishing world. Big-name Christian authors penned a letter blasting it as “dangerous,” and more than 900 people signed a petition decrying the decision to print the book. The Bible’s advertised publisher, a part of HarperCollins Christian Publishing, disavowed the book and denied it ever had plans to print it in the first place.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
WBOY

Boy Scouts of America Mountaineer Area Council hosts ‘Back to Scouting’ event

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Boy Scouts of America Mountaineer Area Council hosted its “Back to Scouting” event Sunday at Camp Mountaineer. Current scouts were encouraged to attend and to bring a friend along to learn about scouting. There were plenty of activities for future scouts to participate in such as a 60-foot climbing tower, a B.B. shooting range, raingutter regatta boat making and races, scout fire building skills, Dutch oven cooking demonstrations, and field games.
MORGANTOWN, WV
siouxlandnews.com

Boy Scouts of America Showcase for new scouts

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Boy Scouts of America hosted a big showcase today. From 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon, Sept. 19th, the Mid-America Council for the Boy Scouts hosted all kinds of fun for boys and girls who were interested in joining the scouts, offering many fun events to show kids what skills they could learn by joining the organization.
SIOUX CITY, IA
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Congregation Works To Rebuild Century-Old Church Destroyed In Arson

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Twin Cities congregation is struggling to understand who would set fire to a century-old church. Flames destroyed Sacred Heart of Jesus Polish National Catholic Church in northeast Minneapolis last spring. It was the only church of its kind left in the state and now, after months of investigation, it’s officially a criminal case. This is a parish of 100 people. To really understand the hit this church has taken, you have to go inside. It’s here that you see the torched altar, the bathroom where someone set the fire, and the chapel that turned into a chimney. The 107-year-old building is a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scouts Bsa#Bankruptcies#Church Of Christ#Boy Scouts#Ap#Bsa#The Boy Scouts#Umc#Catholic#The Associated Press#Evangelical
Richmond Register

Boy Scout unveils flag retirement box

Editor's note: This story has been updated to show correct information. Carter Sizemore of Boy Scout Troop 2014 in Madison County is doing something to impact the community. On Monday, Sizemore stood on the courthouse lawn to share his project and unveil one of four flag retirement boxes to be placed in Madison County. He was joined by Madison County officials and many veterans.
MADISON COUNTY, KY
northwestgeorgianews.com

Local Boy Scouts promoted to Eagle Scouts in ceremony

Two local Boy Scouts were promoted to Eagle Scouts in a ceremony at Marietta First United Methodist Church on Father’s Day, June 20, 2021. Forrest Krivsky, a 17-year-old senior at Marietta High School, and Charlie Ervin, a 17-year-old senior at Hillgrove High School, from Boy Scout Troop 277 conducted a Board of Review at the Marietta FUMC for their Eagle Scout Service Project. The purpose of a Board of Review is to determine the quality of the scout’s experience and decide whether the requirements for the rank have been fulfilled.
MARIETTA, GA
WFMJ.com

Local Boy Scout troop celebrates 100th anniversary

Niles Troop 31 is celebrating 100 years of serving the Niles community. Troop 31 has completed 300 hours of community service, and has had 76 scouts move on to the Eagle Scouts. Scoutmaster Ron, who leads Troop 31, first joined the Boy Scouts in Niles in the 1980's, there was...
NILES, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
sweetwaternow.com

Boy Scout Builds Shed for Travelers Assistance Program

ROCK SPRINGS — Finding an Eagle Scout project can be difficult at times, but for Boy Scout Troop 4 member Christian Klein all it took was a suggestion from his pastor. Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church Pastor Rich Carlson said when Klein asked if anyone had any ideas for an Eagle Scout project, the first thing he thought of was a shed to store coats, clothes, shoes, socks and other items those seeking assistance in Sweetwater County often need.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
WBOY

Boy Scouts “Back to Scouting” event to take place Sunday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — On Sunday, Sept. 19, the Boy Scouts of America Mountaineer Area Council will be hosting a “Back to Scouting” event for all children in grades K-5. The free event, running from 2-6 p.m., will be held at Camp Mountaineer in Morgantown. Activities will include a 60′ climbing...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

Alliance, NE
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
985K+
Views
ABOUT

Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://panhandlepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy