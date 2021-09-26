CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

New York Giants' Azeez Ojulari strip-sacks Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan for first turnover of NFL career

By Will Backus
247Sports
247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf Azeez Ojulari keeps up his high-level of play, then the New York Giants may have gotten the steal of the 2021 NFL Draft. The rookie edge rusher bullied Atlanta’s offensive line Sunday to force a turnover. Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan lined up for what appeared to be a Hail...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Former Giants, Patriots wide receiver dead at 47

Former NFL wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten died on Thursday reportedly as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was 47. According to ESPN, Sam Gordon, who had Patten as a client in his management firm, confirmed Patten’s death to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, saying he died in South Carolina. No other details were immediately available.
NFL
The Spun

New York Giants Player’s Injury Could Be Career Ending

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge had awful news to share about offensive lineman Nick Gates on Thursday afternoon. Gates went down with a gruesome injury in the Giants’ crushing loss to the Washington Football Team a week ago. It was previously believed to be just season-ending. Turns out, it could be career-ending.
NFL
FanSided

Bruce Arians had some tough words for Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians called out quarterback Tom Brady for allowing a costly strip-sack in their Week 2 game versus the Atlanta Falcons. Although elite quarterbacks often avoid coaching criticism, that’s never been the case for Tom Brady. The 21-year veteran passer has famously gotten an earful from New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, and it seems Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians is no different. On Arians’ offense, no one is above criticism — not even Brady.
NFL
chatsports.com

Atlanta Falcons: Five players who can replace Matt Ryan

The Atlanta Falcons should be lining up possible replacements for Matt Ryan. While replacing a player at Ryan’s level isn’t going to be possible Atlanta should be at least looking at the landscape considering the fact they have put Ryan behind a line that may get him hurt this season.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
New York State
FanSided

Giants Game Sunday: Giants vs Atlanta Falcons Odds and Prediction for Week 3 NFL Game

The NY Giants seek their first win of the 2021 NFL Season, when they host the Atlanta Falcons in week 3 on Sunday at Metlife Stadium. The NY Giants (0-2), led by quarterback Daniel Jones, running back Saquon Barkley, and wide receiver Sterling Shepard, host the Atlanta Falcons (0-2), led by quarterback Matt Ryan, wide receiver Calvin Ridley, and tight end Kyle Pitts, on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 (9/26/2021) at 1:00 p.m. at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., in an NFL Week 3 game on FOX.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Should the Falcons have moved on from Matt Ryan?

The Atlanta Falcons were 18 minutes away from winning the Super Bowl, boasting a 25-point lead over the New England Patriots in the 2016 season. However, their infamous collapse in Super Bowl LI has haunted the franchise ever since, defining the eras of former head coach Dan Quinn and quarterback Matt Ryan.
NFL
Yardbarker

LISTEN: Will Falcons Find Matt Ryan Replacement in NFL Draft?

When the Atlanta Falcons held the fourth pick in a loaded quarterback class last April, there was speculation that the team would find its replacement for quarterback Matt Ryan. The team opted instead for tight end Kyle Pitts, who looks to be on his way to being an excellent player....
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
WDEF

Matt Ryan Not Worried About Future With Falcons

Matt Ryan has watched Joe Montana, Peyton Manning and Tom Brady switch teams, so he knows there’s a possibility he won’t finish his career with the Atlanta Falcons. Save that speculation for talk shows and columns. Ryan is too focused on this season and too smart to say otherwise. Ryan says he loves Atlanta and he’s not worried about the future. The Falcons are 0-2 under new coach Arthur Smith. They’ll visit the 0-2 New York Giants on Sunday looking to turn things around. Ryan is confident he can get it done.
NFL
Yardbarker

LISTEN: Is This Matt Ryan's Final Season With Falcons?

When Matt Ryan became the starting quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons, George W. Bush was still President of the United States. Now, three presidents later, Ryan is still the quarterback for the Falcons. But could this year be his last?. At age 36, Ryan is in the twilight of his...
NFL
Yardbarker

Falcons 17, Giants 14: Matt Ryan Leads Team to First Win

The score remained 7-6 heading into the fourth quarter but the New York Giants responded with a two-yard rushing touchdown from Saquon Barkley and a two-point conversion from quarterback Daniel Jones. Thankfully, Matty Ice came to the rescue. He led a long drive early in the fourth quarter that ended...
NFL
Yardbarker

New York Giants enter Atlanta game as 3.5 point favorites

After a couple of games as the underdogs, the New York Giants are actually favored to get their first win of the season. This comes in week 3 as the Giants prepare to take on Atlanta in a game where they’ll have a 10 day break after previously playing on Thursday Night Football.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falcons#The New York Giants#American Football#Azeeeeeeeeez#Nflonfox#Giants#Ga
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons Must Run the Ball to Protect Matt Ryan

On the whole, any NFL team should have balance when it comes to offense. Of course, there are outliers but it does not make it any less true. Looking at the Atlanta Falcons under Matt Ryan, it certainly feels one-sided. From 2008-2020, Ryan started 205 games under center for the Atlanta Falcons. In those years, the Falcons have finished in the top 10 in rushing just twice: 2008 (second) and 2016 (fifth). Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons went to the Super Bowl in the latter year.
NFL
lineups.com

Atlanta Falcons vs. New York Giants Matchup Preview (9/26/21): Betting Odds, Depth Charts, Live Stream (Watch Online)

Atlanta Falcons vs. New York Giants Matchup Preview (9/26/21) Atlanta Falcons vs. New York Giants Matchup Preview (9/26/21) Atlanta travels up the east coast to face the New York Giants, and hopefully, secure its first win. Both teams have struggled thus far in the season and are 0-2 through two weeks. However, the Giants should have beaten the Washington Football Team on the road, but an offsides call on a field goal attempt gave Washington’s kicker a second chance. He did not miss again. Atlanta has struggled more than New York, but there are still plenty of areas of opportunity for the Giants. New York’s defense needs to be more consistent. The Giants let backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke drop 30 points on them. For as much potential as Heinicke has, Matt Ryan and other quarterbacks of his stature pose much more of a threat. If New York cleans up some defensive issues, then I like its chances. Daniel Jones will also need to take advantage of this matchup. The Falcons’ defense can’t hold a candlestick to Washington or Denver’s defenses; therefore, he should theoretically have a big game. When Jones shows consistency, everyone else gains confidence. Atlanta’s entire game plan should be to outscore New York. The Giants’ offense has not been reliable for several years, and Atlanta needs to capitalize by just trying to score every time it has the ball. This game could very possibly come down to whoever has the ball last, as a high-scoring game is in the cards.
NFL
Yardbarker

New York Giants - Atlanta Falcons Final Week 3 Injury Report Revealed

Giants second-year linebacker Cam Brown (hamstring) will miss his second straight game. Brown's absence is felt most on special teams, where he saw most of his snaps in Week 1 against Denver. Speaking of special teams, Nate Ebner (quad) is one of three players listed as questionable. Ebner has been...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NFL Teams
New York Giants
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

New York Giants Week 3 Opponent Breakdown: Atlanta Falcons Defense

Turning our attention to the 0-2 Atlanta Falcons who visit the Giants at MetLife Stadium this weekend, let's focus on the defense. The Falcons hired Arthur Smith to be their head coach in the offseason, and he is the former offensive coordinator for the Tennessee Titans. Smith hired 72-year-old Dean Pees to be his defensive coordinator, the man at the helm of the Patriots' 2007 defense during their 17-1 season.
NFL
Yardbarker

The New York Giants are making a smart move with Matt Peart plans

Going into the off-season, the New York Giants assumed that second-year offensive tackle Matt Peart would give veteran Nate Solder a run for his money at right tackle. After Solder opted out for the 2020 season due to COVID-19, Peart displayed signs of growth and adequacy as a rookie, but he lost out badly during the position battle for the starting job this pre-season.
NFL
247Sports

247Sports

28K+
Followers
246K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy