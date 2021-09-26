CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A look at recent Amtrak accidents

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe deadly Amtrak derailment in north-central Montana of the Empire Builder, traveling from Chicago to Seattle, is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board. Authorities say there were 141 passengers and 16 crew members aboard when the train left the tracks about 4 p.m. Saturday near Joplin, Montana, a town of some 200 people about 30 miles south of the Canadian border. The NTSB said the derailment on a BNSF Railway main track involved no other trains or equipment. Amtrak said the train consisted of two locomotives and 10 cars, eight of which derailed.

abc17news.com

Creston News Advertiser

Accident

No citations were issued after an accident 9:48 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of East Adams and South Elm streets. Dale Lee Shatto, 42, of Orient, driving a 2006 Chrysler, was traveling westbound through the intersection when Joshua David Robert Henry, 32, driving a 2008 GMC failed to stop and collided with Shatto’s rear passenger side. Henry stated his foot slipped off the brake pad, causing the collision.
Arkansas Online

Amtrak wreck investigation underway

JOPLIN, Mont. -- The Amtrak train that derailed in rural Montana over the weekend was going just under the speed limit at about 75 mph when it went off the track along a gradual curve, killing three people and possibly ejecting passengers, federal investigators said Monday. Investigators do not know...
NBCMontana

Gov. Gianforte tours Amtrak accident near Joplin

MISSOULA, Mont. — Governor Greg Gianforte and officials from BNSF and Liberty County spoke at a press conference Sunday to provide an update on the Amtrak train derailment that occurred Saturday afternoon near Joplin. The incident left 3 people dead, and dozens injured. 5 people are still hospitalized but in...
TravelPulse

Amtrak CEO Releases Statement on Deadly Accident in Montana

The CEO of Amtrak released a statement on Sunday about a derailment in north-central Montana that left three people dead and seven more hospitalized. According to The Associated Press, the National Transportation Safety Board has launched a formal investigation into a westbound Empire Builder train that derailed near Joplin, Montana, during a trip from Chicago to Seattle at around 4 p.m. local time on Saturday.
abc17news.com

Helicopter and plane collide midair in Arizona; 2 killed

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Officials in Arizona say two people are dead after their helicopter crashed following a mid-air collision with a single-engine plane outside a suburban Phoenix airport. Chandler police say the collision happened Friday morning near Chandler Municipal Airport. The plane was able to land safely, and the flight instructor and student pilot on board declined medical treatment. No one on the ground was injured. The National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation into the cause of the collision and crash. Chandler Municipal Airport is a general aviation airport that does not provide commercial airline service. Authorities say both aircraft are operated by separate flight schools.
Gazette

Highway patrol closes I-25 to investigate fatal crash

Colorado State troopers closed southbound Interstate 25 Thursday morning to investigate a fatal crash that happened on Wednesday. After a Lakewood man who was ejected from his Jeep Wrangler on Wednesday died in the hospital, troopers closed southbound I-25 between Castle Pines Parkway and Happy Canyon Road to investigate the scene of the crash.
CBS Denver

Deadly Crash Closes Southbound Lanes Of I-25 North Of Wellington

WELLINGTON, Colo. (CBS4)– Southbound lanes of Interstate 25 north of Wellington were closed on Friday night due to a deadly crash. Two people were killed in the one-vehicle crash. The crash happened at Buckeye Road. The southbound lanes of I-25 were closed between Exit 293 Carr and Exit 288 Buckeye Road. #I25 southbound: Road closed due to a crash between Exit 293 – Carr and Exit 288 – Buckeye Road. Highway is closed south of Buckeye Rd. due to crash, use caution, watch for emergency vehicles. https://t.co/hSF5rSRPd4 — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) October 2, 2021 What caused the crash is being investigated. There is no estimate on when the interstate will reopen.
CBS Boston

Sleeping Tractor-Trailer Driver Slams Into Cruiser On I-95 In Weston, Injuring Trooper, State Police Say

WESTON (CBS) – Massachusetts State Police say a tractor-trailer driver fell asleep at the wheel before he crashed into a trooper and left him seriously hurt on Route 95. The trooper was in his parked, unmarked cruiser protecting a road construction crew trimming trees on 95 south in Weston around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday when the out-of-control truck approached the work zone. The cruiser’s emergency lights were on and there was an illuminated arrow board behind it marking off the work zone. State Police say the truck driver fell asleep while driving, woke up at the last second and tried to stop his...
