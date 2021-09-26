CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots-Saints takeaways: Sloppy football, bad offensive line play sinks the Patriots

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOXBORO — It's a good thing the Patriots decided to honor Julian Edelman at halftime on Sunday. It gave fans inside Gillette Stadium something to cheer about. Other than honoring the recently retired wide receiver, there wasn’t much to celebrate on this day. Simply put, the Patriots looked horrible in this 28-13 loss to the New Orleans Saints. With a matchup against Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on deck, this was the last thing anyone in New England wanted to see in Week 3.

