Catalytic converter thefts going strong as police search for solution
Concord Monitor
5 days ago
Concord Deputy Police Chief John Thomas says he’s got a plan that he hopes will crack the catalytic converter case wide open. Area car dealers, meanwhile, are anxiously listening. They say stealing the cat converters from under their vehicles, and then mining them for platinum and palladium – precious metals buried within the converter and used to filter toxic emissions from the exhaust – has become an all-too-common crime.
A Jefferson County grand jury indicted three Louisiana men for felony theft of catalytic converters. According to court documents, Port Arthur Police were called to Bent Tree Apartments, 7207 Lake Arthur Drive, Aug. 15 for a metal theft in progress. The caller said the suspected thieves were possibly driving a...
An armed man arrested earlier this month with tools associated with catalytic converter thefts was arrested again Monday after he allegedly stole an all terrain vehicle. David Wayne Synrex, 38, of Ocklawaha, was booked Monday at the Marion County Jail on a felony charge of grand theft of a motor vehicle. A witness told Marion County sheriff’s deputies he saw Synrex sitting on a red 2004 Can Am Bombardier 650 ATV. The witness also said Synrex “has been stealing ATVs recently,” according to an arrest report.
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 23)–More catalytic converter thefts have been reported to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Lincoln Police. Between Sunday and Tuesday, Sheriff Terry Wagner said two converters were cut off of vehicles on a transporter parked west of 120th and Highway 6. Ramps to the transporter were also stolen. Wagner says between Monday and Tuesday, another catalytic converter theft was reported at a home in Waverly. The sheriff also said between Saturday and Sunday, a vehicle parked in a church parking lot in the 4700 block of South Folsom in southwest Lincoln had its catalytic converter cut off.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The theft of catalytic converters is on the rise across North Carolina. The repair and replacement of the emissions device is expensive for vehicle owners. Now, the state of North Carolina is making it more expensive for those who are caught stealing the devices. On Thursday,...
SPRINGFIELD, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department has released pictures of a suspect vehicle in connection with the theft of several catalytic converters from vehicles in the parking lot of Professional Muffler in Springfield Wednesday night. The Sheriff’s Department says a two-tone blue and silver Chevy truck entered...
OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Utah lawmakers are considering a crackdown on catalytic converter theft, in which criminals saw the emission control devices from cars and sell the precious metals found inside to a booming worldwide black market. Rep. Ryan Wilcox, a Republican who represents House District 7, covering North Ogden,...
MADISON CO, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a suspected catalytic converter theft. According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, an unknown person removed catalytic converters from the Walmart located in Hazel Green. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Investigator Stamm...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is warning the community of an increase in catalytic converter thefts. Here are some tips from the sheriff's office to prevent these thefts:. Park in well-lit areas. Park close to building entrances or the nearest road in public parking lots.
WOOD RIVER - Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells announced the following two individuals were charged today in Madison County Circuit Court with Offenses Relating To Motor Vehicle, two counts of Burglary and Possession of Burglary Tools. The Wood River Police Department took both men into custody at 7 a.m....
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria police have arrested an Alexandria man in connection with the theft of a catalytic converter. David Downs of Alexandria was charged with Theft: ($1,000 to $5,000). This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information about this incident, or has any information concerning other...
WORCESTER (CBS) — Police say there have been several catalytic converters from Toyota Prius hybrids stolen in Worcester recently. Prius owners are advised to take precautions like parking their car in a garage, in a well-lit area, and in a place with increased surveillance.
Similar thefts were a problem in Cambridge months ago. Officers there explained that catalytic converters, which are part of a vehicle’s exhaust system, are often ripped out of parked cars to be sold on the black market. They contain precious metals, like palladium, which is valued at over $2,000 an ounce.
Mechanics said it’s an easy job for two people with just a few tools. Once the thieves are able to get underneath the vehicle, all it takes is a few simple cuts that can be done in a matter of minutes.
Worcester Police said the thefts happened across different neighborhoods and they are investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 508-799-8651, anonymously text 274637 TIPWPD, or message police online at worcesterma.gov/police.
Drivers of certain electric, hybrid and cleaner fuel-burning cars are warned that thieves are after a particular part underneath the car, leading Takoma Park, Maryland, to launch a program to help deter the theft. The catalytic converter is the part that removes some of the toxic emissions from the car’s...
Waialua Intermediate & High School senior Rhea Arellano serves as class president, is a member of the National Honor Society, and plays the flute for the school band. As if her schedule did not seem busy enough, Arellano is also a 6-year-member of the school's robotics team, one of four members creating covers for catalytic converters.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In the month of September, Lincoln recorded the highest number of catalytic converter thefts for the year so far with 116 reported thefts. So far this year, Lincoln Police have investigated 631 catalytic converter thefts. Last year, during the same period, Lincoln had 180 catalytic converter thefts.
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Sgt. Chris Kim of CrimeStoppers is back for KHON2’s weekly segment featuring recent crime on Oahu. Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8. Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808)-955-8300. The public may...
A Surrey woman caught a bold theft of a catalytic converter Thursday afternoon and police are now looking for two suspects. “This happened to me yesterday,” the woman told the Now-Leader. “It was terrifying.”. Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn said the theft happened in the 10800-block of 142 Street and...
Authorities have released few details of an incident where a Bayonne police officer fired his service weapon on Monday, though sources with knowledge of the situation have released some basic cursory information. Sources, who spoke under the condition of anonymity since they were not authorized to speak on the matter,...
