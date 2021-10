Plenty of people — moms and beyond — totally live on coffee. You very well might be one of those moms, and that’s totally okay. Just like anything else, coffee can be perfectly fine in moderation. However, there are limits to healthy coffee consumption, or any caffeine really. If you feel like you rely on your morning cup of coffee every day but still need a few pick-me-ups throughout the day, you may be in a spot where you need to pull back. Even if you don’t quit cold turkey, there are plenty of benefits to cutting back even just a little bit. Here are just a few reasons why all the moms out there might want to consider drinking less coffee.

