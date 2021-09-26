Daytona Rush

Entering her first year as a photographer for The Downey Legend, Ximena Solorzano, 10, makes it her goal to represent her fellow underclassmen well in the field of newspaper. As someone who is detail oriented, Solorzano is a quick learner who tries her best to put forth her best efforts in every task she is given. Being an ambivert, Solorzano enjoys being social and meeting new people in hopes of developing new relationships. She is the secretary of the Eco Club on campus, but she also enjoys more relaxed activities such as reading science fiction and mystery novels, swimming, and browsing on her phone during her free time. Solorzano hopes to make herself a trustworthy and reliable member of The Downey Legend as she dedicates herself to capturing the many wonderful moments on and off campus with her camera. In the future, she hopes to have a career in pediatrics due to her love for kids and interest in the medical field.

