CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Daytona Rush

By Selfie Editor - Beauty Makeup
apppicker.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlaying car race games such as Daytona Rush requires skill and strategy. There are a few guidelines you should follow in order to win the race. For one, players should do their best to complete missions. For each mission that a player completes he earns himself a bar of experience. Once the player has earned three bars, he proceeds to a higher level.

www.apppicker.com

Comments / 0

Related
apppicker.com

Hovercraft - Build Fly Retry

Every once in a while a game comes along that’s a little bit unique. Hovercraft - Build Fly Retry is one of those games. There aren’t many kids that didn’t play with Lego as a kid and the first thing you’ll notice in this game is that the vehicles look just like the Lego toys you played with.
VIDEO GAMES
apppicker.com

Racing Penguin: Slide and Fly!

When you launch the app you’ll find you need to work your way through the levels one by one as you can’t advance until you clear the current level. With that in mind I started at level one. At first I wondered how the game was going to be interesting.
VIDEO GAMES
Motorious

1971 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona Berlinetta Is An Impressive Design By Pininfarina

With coachwork by Scaglietti, this classic supercar has less than 30,000 miles and is ready for your collection. The Ferrari 365 GTB/4 was first seen by the world at the Paris show in 1968. It was introduced as a front-engined road car, and latest in the line of the Ferrari road cars. It was initially known as the 365 GTB/4 and eventually would become known as the Daytona later on. Examples like this 1971 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona Berlinetta refuse to be ignored, and would make any classic Ferrari collector salivate.
CARS
apppicker.com

Snow Dice : Snowboarding

There is an in-app purchase available that gives you the ability to take part in a multi-player game. This option is available for $1.99. This option gives you the ability to play with up to four players in a game, you can play against people anywhere in the world, you'll get notified when your friend lands their trick successfully, and more. Snow Dice scores a perfect five star rating from users who seem to be having plenty of fun with it.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Cars#Win The Race#Daytona Rush Playing#Gamecenter
apppicker.com

Blocky Cars Online (3D pocket edition)

The Blocky Cars app is absolutely packed full of gaming features that are slick, fun, and ultra-challenging. By definition this one is a 3D shooting game that can be played in single player or multiplayer mode. It uses puzzle building skills as you work to build incredible acting and performing...
VIDEO GAMES
apppicker.com

Alto's Adventure

Bask in the Zen-like Quality of Alto’s Adventure. If you are a fan of endless runner games, Alto’s Adventure is the perfect app for you. This game is not just another run of the mill endless runner but a physics-based app with stunning visual artistry and a compelling storyline. In...
VIDEO GAMES
golfmagic.com

World Long Drive Championship: Bryson DeChambeau THROUGH after nuking more bombs

Bryson DeChambeau has qualified for the next round of the Professional Long Driver's Association World Championship. DeChambeau cruised into qualifying for the round of 32 and will compete again tomorrow evening before they cut the field again. He will attempt to get into the final eight to cap off a...
GOLF
FanSided

NASCAR: Did 23XI Racing make a crucial mistake?

23XI Racing have yet to confirm anything about the potential purchase of a second charter for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season despite confirming both a second car and a second driver. Even before making their NASCAR Cup Series debut at Daytona International Speedway this past February, 23XI Racing had...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
FanSided

NASCAR: Another open seat filled for 2022 season

JTG Daugherty Racing had previously confirmed plans to downsize for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Now they have confirmed their driver. While JTG Daugherty Racing entered the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season with the same two-driver lineup they fielded in 2020, they did so with just one chartered entry as opposed to two.
MOTORSPORTS
stillrealtous.com

Major Title Changes Brands In First Round Of WWE Draft

This week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown wasted no time getting down to business as the WWE Draft kicked off at the top of the show. Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce made the announcements. Prior to the draft kicking off it was announced that the draft picks will not go into effect until three weeks from now.
WWE
Outsider.com

‘Gold Rush’ Drops Ice-Cold Teaser As the Rush Begins Again Tonight

The ground might be frozen, but the hunt for gold is heating up. Gold Rush dropped a teaser video of the upcoming, brand new season premiering tonight at 8 p.m. on Discovery. As the mine bosses return to Klondike, they’re preparing for the most difficult and dramatic fight yet. Each year brings less ground to mine and more competitors hoping to cash in on the gold industry. Now, the stars will have to get creative to find their next source of income in the frozen landscape of Yukon.
TV & VIDEOS
apppicker.com

Top iPad games gone free

Every day at 00:01 PST, our exciting new algorithm searches iTunes’ nearly 2 million apps for the top iPad games just gone free that day. From the hundreds of apps it finds, our algorithm selects only the 20 best apps iPad games free for the day to include in that day’s list, and then monitors their status throughout the day. Come back daily to find some real gems! Subscribe to our email list and we’ll keep you informed Subscribe.
VIDEO GAMES
FanSided

NASCAR: 3 drivers still searching for rides for 2022

Three notable drivers know that they will not be back in their current seats for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season and are searching for new rides. Several new driver contracts have recently been confirmed for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, with some competitors staying put at their current teams and others moving to new organizations for next year.
MOTORSPORTS
webbikeworld.com

Prices (and Bikes) Announced for 2022 Daytona International Speedway

The spring races of 2022 are about to get a tad more gnarly in Florida – and we aren’t just talking about the baggers. This year, AutoEvolution tells us that not only will the King of the Baggers be held on the oval track for the first time (March, TBA), but that announcers of the Daytona Speedway have (finally!) released the pricing that viewers will expect to pay to attend in 2022.
MOTORSPORTS
thedowneylegend.com

Club Rush 2021

Entering her first year as a photographer for The Downey Legend, Ximena Solorzano, 10, makes it her goal to represent her fellow underclassmen well in the field of newspaper. As someone who is detail oriented, Solorzano is a quick learner who tries her best to put forth her best efforts in every task she is given. Being an ambivert, Solorzano enjoys being social and meeting new people in hopes of developing new relationships. She is the secretary of the Eco Club on campus, but she also enjoys more relaxed activities such as reading science fiction and mystery novels, swimming, and browsing on her phone during her free time. Solorzano hopes to make herself a trustworthy and reliable member of The Downey Legend as she dedicates herself to capturing the many wonderful moments on and off campus with her camera. In the future, she hopes to have a career in pediatrics due to her love for kids and interest in the medical field.
DOWNEY, CA
hypebeast.com

AET Remould Creates Five-Piece Sapphire Crystal Daytona Spread Edition

German watch customizer, AET Remould, has decorated a sapphire crystal cased Rolex Daytona with its dial painted to resemble paint diluting in water. AET Remould, which specializes in recasing Rolex Daytona chronographs in either sapphire crystal or ceramic, has created the five-piece Spread limited edition. Its transparent case offers a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
apppicker.com

The best roulette apps for the iPhone and iPad 2021

Our best roulette apps for the iphone list is curated after searching th AppStore for the best ones availeble that have also been recently updated. With this Roulette app for iPhone, you will discover the world of Roulette, Texas Hold'em and Omaha Poker, Blackjack and Baccarat - all in one app. Enjoy the Fair Play and master your casino skills! Play the best free roulette game with millions of players from all over the world! The Roulettist app features a realistic roulette table with 3D graphics, featuring all varieties of roulette: three-sector European, "double zero" American and French with additional betting on sectors. Place bets, take risks, improve your skills, and gain experience! Experiment and win to become the best online roulette player!
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

Shiny Pokemon GO October: All the Halloween 2021 can handle

Today we’re taking a broad look at what’s set to be available in Pokemon GO in the month of October in the year 2021. This all begins in just a few hours after this article is set to go live, and it’s basically ready to roll in a non-stop update cycle throughout the month. This is the most exciting month … Continue reading
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy