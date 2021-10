More than 200 Mitchell County fourth and fifth graders learned how to identify and deal with hazards on the farm and around their home on Sept. 16 at the Kroneman Farm. “The day camp focused on teaching the youth how to take responsibility for their own safety and share safety tips with their family and friends,” said Olivia Logue, 4-H and County Youth Coordinator, from ISU Extension and Outreach, coordinator of the event.

