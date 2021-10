The start of training camp often brings about a small flurry of transactions and this time was no exception as several notable moves highlight the top stories of the week. Goalie Extensions: With Columbus set to have both Elvis Merzlikins and Joonas Korpisalo entering the final year of their contracts before being eligible for unrestricted free agency next summer, it felt like only a matter of time before one of them was extended. That’s what happened as Merzlikins inked a five-year, $27MM extension, his $5.4MM AAV representing a small raise on his current $4MM deal. Merzlikins has played in just 61 career regular season games but he has played well for the Blue Jackets over his two NHL campaigns. With his deal now done, Korpisalo is likely to be involved in plenty of trade speculation over the next few months unless he’s able to agree to a new deal of his own as well.

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO