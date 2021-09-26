CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Instant analysis: Bills overwhelm Washington in dominant Week 3

By Justin DiLoro
 5 days ago
When Buffalo Bills fans envisioned the ideal performance of their football team, it probably resembled how the team played in their 43-21 victory over the Washington Football Team in Week 3.

Buffalo’s offense was completely in sync, overwhelming the Washington defense in every aspect of the game. Quarterback Josh Allen looked exactly like the player who was a finalist for NFL MVP.

Allen was decisive and accurate throughout the game. He had a field day against the Football Team, going 32 for 43 with 358 passing yards and four passing touchdowns. Allen extended plays when necessary and picked apart the Washington defense.

Oh, and when his receivers were covered, Allen strolled in for a rushing score:

Allen’s supporting cast was featured on the day as well. Wideout Emmanuel Sanders had his best day in a Buffalo uniform, catching five passes, two of them for touchdowns, and 94 receiving yards. He opened the scoring on the day for the Bills with this diving grab:

The wealth was spread among the receiving corps. Cole Beasley was the big winner of the short passing game, reeling in 11 catches on 13 targets for 98 yards. Stefon Diggs had another solid game, with six catches for 62 receiving yards. Dawson Knox made another circus catch, twisting around to score on a back-shoulder pass.

The backfield held up their end of the bargain, battling for positive yards when called upon. Zack Moss rushed 13 times for 60 rushing yards. His big contribution came through the air, as he caught a touchdown reception from Allen.

The defense kept Washington quarterback Taylor Heinecke in his place, forcing several questionable decisions by the signal caller. Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde recorded interceptions. the Bills defense also forced a fumble from the hands of Logan Thomas. To top it off, the Bills defense slammed the door shut on a fourth-down attempt by Washington’s offense in the third quarter. This gave the ball back to the Bills offense in prime field position.

Bills defensive tackle Star Lotulelei recorded the game’s only sack. Matt Milano was a pest for the Washington offense. In addition to the fumble recovery, Milano recorded six total tackles. He has been Buffalo’s best defender over the first three games of the season.

Buffalo allowed only 291 total yards to the Washington offense.

It was another impressive performance by the Bills as a whole. The playcalls and execution were stellar today. There were a few minor missteps (three defensive penalties called on one play, special teams turnover), but this was quite the day for the entire Buffalo staff and roster. The Bills reaffirmed that they are the top dog in the AFC East and the top candidate to challenge the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC crown.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

