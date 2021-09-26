CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 takeaways from the Bills' 43-21 win over the Washington Football Team

By Nick Wojton
 5 days ago
The Buffalo Bills wasted no time, cashing in points over and over again against the Washington Football Team in Week 3.

With that, here are five takeaways from the Bills’ 43-21 win against the Football Team:

Emmanuel Sanders breakout game

Bills wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (1) Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders showed why the Bills pursued him for so long before actually getting him to sign a one-year deal this offseason. Sure, his veteran leadership and experience helps, but so does the stat line he put up in Week 3.

Against Washington, Sanders had his first two touchdown catches for the Bills. The first of the two got the scoring started for Buffalo. Overall, Sanders had five catches and 94 yards, with 41 of those coming on one play.

2020 Josh is back

Helping Sanders en route to that breakout in Buffalo was quarterback Josh Allen. After two duds to start the year, Allen had an excellent game against Washington, giving the visitors little chance.

The first two outings of this season saw Allen average 225 yards per game throwing with a completion percentage at 56 percent. Versus a solid Football Team defense, Allen was 32-for-43 passing with 358 yards and four touchdown passes. Allen also added a rushing score as well.

Most impressively, Allen spread the ball all around. In addition to Sanders’ game, Cole Beasley had 11 catches for 98 yards, Stefon Diggs notched six grabs and 62 yards while tight end Dawson Knox and running back Zack Moss both caught touchdowns from Allen.

Almost everyone got in on the fun.

A great game plan

Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll  Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

While Sanders and Allen did get the job done on the field, a tip of the cap has to go to Buffalo’s offensive coordinator. Brian Daboll was a bit suspect in the first two games of the season, but not awful by any means.

It wasn’t exactly a balance game plan as the passing attack very much outweighed the ground game, but the plays called by Daboll really eliminated the Washington pass rush.

Allen was not sacked once in the game, and that’s kudos to both the work in the trenches and by Daboll in the press box.

Other good coaching signs include a drop to only five penalties being called on the Bills as a team and the time of possession game. Buffalo won that, 35:37 to 24:23.

Some big mistakes still

Jordan Poyer #21 of the Buffalo Bills tackles Antonio Gibson #24 of the Washington Football Team. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

For the most part, the Bills did play a solid game. One would have hoped the pass rush might’ve played better, but aside from that, the big problem was a couple costly mistakes for Buffalo.

In a near-blowout win, the Bills get away with such things. But in closer games down the road, it could come back to haunt them.

First, Washington running back Antonio Gibson ripped off a massive 73-yard touchdown run to give the Football Team life. On the play, the Bills completely bit on the screen play and safety Micah Hyde missed a tackle down the field.

Missed tackles also hurt the Bills late when Washington wide receiver Terry McLaurin had a 20-plus yard catch to setup a late touchdown from tight end Logan Thomas for Washington. Again, points that didn’t matter on Sunday, but could against better teams.

Two other notable mishaps took place on special teams.

Dustin Hopkins recovered his own kickoff in a bizarre turn of events. The Bills were not ready for that. Later on, Isaiah McKenzie had a solid return that was called back by a Tyler Matakevich penalty.

Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott will want to clean such things up.

Turnover game won

Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) is tackled by Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White (27) and free safety Jordan Poyer (21 Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Three games into the season, the Bills have gone a few different ways in terms of turnovers.

In Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, they didn’t win that battle. Last week vs. the Miami Dolphins, the Bills won the turnover battle, but still gave the ball away themselves.

Versus Washington, it was a total win. The Bills took the ball away via interceptions from Hyde and fellow safety Jordan Poyer. Plus, cornerback Tre’Davious White forced a fumble.

Offensively, no Allen turnovers, something that has been a problem the past two games. Moss also kept the ball off the ground via the backfield.

