Premier League

PSG Receive Major Double Fitness Boost Ahead of Man City Champions League Clash

By Brandon Evans
CityXtra
 5 days ago

City fell at the final hurdle in last year’s edition of the Champions League, and consequently, Pep Guardiola will be keen to go one better this time around as he aims to finally claim the illustrious trophy for the Etihad club.

Following on from Manchester City’s impressive victory at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, Pep Guardiola’s side will travel to the Parc Des Princes this week, to face Mauricio Pochettino's superstar-laden PSG side.

The Parisians possess one of the strongest squads in Europe and to further boost their prospects of getting a result against the reigning Premier League champions, fresh reports have noted that two PSG stars have returned to training.

According to French outlet RMC Sport, Paris Saint-Germain duo Lionel Messi and Marco Verratti have both returned to training ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League fixture, and the pair are understood to have completed ‘the entire session’.

The report notes that whilst both Messi and Verratti ‘were not present’ when the Parisians defeated Montpellier last Saturday, RMC understands that there is a sense of ‘optimism’ at the French club regarding Messi’s fitness, whilst Verratti has not featured for the side since August and is nearing his return.

In addition to Lionel Messi returning to training, prior to the Parisians' weekend victory against Montpellier, Mauricio Pochettino was quizzed on whether Messi will be involved on Tuesday night, to which the PSG manager optimistically responded, “Yes, we hope.

The latest news indicates that both Lionel Messi and Marco Verratti will be with the PSG squad on Tuesday evening, however, it is currently uncertain whether either of the pair will start the match.

