"I Had A Conversation With Pep Guardiola" - Gabriel Jesus Provides Insight into Man City Position Change

Operating on right-wing, Gabriel Jesus has enjoyed a fruitful start to the season with Manchester City. Most notably, the Brazilian scored the vital goal in the Blues' victory against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

Speaking to ESPN this week, the striker has been describing why playing in that position is nothing new to him.

“If you take my beginning as professional at Palmeiras, I played left-wing. At the academy too, national team, the Olympics. I played as a forward and moved to the front," Jesus began.

"Then I was second striker [at Palmeiras]. Then I became a centre-forward. In the national team as well, things happened. That’s how I came here [City]. In my mind, I was always more of a winger than a forward."

The striker continued, "I think that with my qualities, I help more from the wing than from the centre. I’ve been playing like this for the national team since the Copa America."

"It’s nothing new for me, nor for many people in Brazil. But here [in England], yes. Maybe they don’t follow [Brazil National team] so much.”

It is maybe true that Gabriel Jesus has played in the position for his national side, but definitely not for Manchester City. The Brazilian was asked whether that change at club level was difficult.

“It was something that came up. I came back from vacation, then I started training like this," Jesus described.

"Last year, I had a conversation with the manager and it came up about playing there and it happened."

"But I have the range of playing open or centralised. Actually, he didn’t say anything. Put it to training, and it happened. I feel very comfortable. I think I help the team more. It did good for me and it will do even more.”

The next challenge for the Brazilian comes in the form of a Champions League fixture against PSG, and while Riyad Mahrez was the star on the right-wing the last time the two sides met, Jesus' recent rise will definitely create food for thought in the mind of Pep Guardiola.

