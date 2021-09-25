Men's Soccer Drops Close Match to Gannon

Wheeling, W. Va. – The Wheeling University Men's Soccer team (3-3, 2-2) took on #15 Gannon University on Sunday at Bishop Schmitt Field. It was a close contest throughout, but Gannon scored two second half goals to down the Cardinals 2-0. During the first half of the game, the two teams were pretty evenly matched with Gannon outshooting Wheeling 7-6.Harry Firth made his second start of the season in net, and made some big saves early in the game. He made five first half saves to keep the Golden Knights off the board and the offense would take advantage with some opportunities in the Gannon offensive zone. However, things were starting to get chippy with nine total fouls in the first half.