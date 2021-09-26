LA Kings Quinton Byfield “prepared to play at NHL level”
After a six-game sample size last year, top prospect Quinton Byfield is looking to grab a roster spot on the LA Kings. Entering his first training camp under the umbrella of normalcy, LA Kings 2020 second overall pick Quinton Byfield is one of a handful of prospects that could conceivably make the Opening Night roster. Byfield, 19, benefited from the OHL season being canceled last year as he was allowed to play with the Ontario Reign at the AHL level.www.yardbarker.com
