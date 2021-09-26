LA Kings Quinton Byfield “prepared to play at NHL level”

Sean Durzi, who wore the “C” at the Rookie Faceoff, stressed the importance of the tournament and how it will set the tone for the LA Kings season. The LA Kings made an emphatic statement to start off the Rookie Faceoff tournament in Arizona, topping the Avalanche’s rookies 4-0. Martin Chromiak opened the scoring just 1:07 into the contest on a dazzling tic-tac-toe play by Quinton Byfield to Arthur Kaliyev to Chromiak to give the Kings the early advantage. Chromiak’s goal was one of two in the first period. Samuel Fagemo scored with two seconds remaining to give Los Angeles an extra boost of confidence heading into the first intermission.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO