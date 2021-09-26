NASCAR Truck Series Toyota Tundra Gets All New Look Shortly After 2022 Ford F-150 Debuts
On the heels of Friday’s rollout of the 2022 Ford F-150, the 2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro NASCAR Truck Series racer made its debut. So now there are two 2022 NASCAR Truck Series pickup models, according to Fox News. They arrive as Toyota, Ford and Chevrolet have all begun retooling their NASCAR pickups to hew more closely to the production models. That means new front and back end designs and composite hoods and tails.outsider.com
