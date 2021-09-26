NASCAR Truck Series Toyota Tundra Gets All New Look Shortly After 2022 Ford F-150 Debuts

The redesigned 2022 Toyota Tundra has a lot of reasons for consumers to want one. The new generation of the full-size pickup was recently revealed as the automaker sets its sights on bigger things. Competing with the likes of Ford and Ram is one of those things, and the new Tundra just might be able to do it. The 2022 Toyota Tundra has flaws like any vehicle, but it does do a few things better than the Ford F-150. The F-150 has been the best-selling truck in America for a long time, so that must mean Toyota is doing something right. Here are three reasons why the 2022 Toyota Tundra is better than the Ford F-150.

CARS ・ 9 DAYS AGO