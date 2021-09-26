CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Yellowstone’ Star Brecken Merrill Takes Fans Behind Scenes for ‘Special’ Look at His Cowboy Training With Horse ‘Lucky’

By Thad Mitchell
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
Only a short time after reaching an impressive social media milestone, “Yellowstone” star Brecken Merrill is back sharing with his fans. Merrill, who turned 13 earlier this year, plays Tate Dutton on “Yellowstone.” Fans of the Paramount Network series have seen both Brecken and Merrill grow up on our favorite television show. Merrill celebrated reaching 30,000 Instagram followers this weekend by making pizza pie numbers. Today, he is introducing us to one of his four-legged co-stars, Lucky the horse. We see young Tate get his very first horse in an earlier episode of “Yellowstone” and it’s big a moment for the young man. It was also a big moment for Merrill away from the screen. Trust must be built between producers and actors when it comes to dealing with on-set animals. Merrill had to spend time off-camera with Lucky the horse to build camaraderie. The young actor did just that and today he shares a behind-the-scenes look at how it went down.

