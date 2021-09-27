CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Community Property Opens As Part Of Baltimore’s Transformation Plan

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pLfVs_0c8lxRU900

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mission First Housing Group celebrated the Grand Opening of 1234 McElderry Apartments and the Groundbreaking of Somerset Apartments today.

These projects are part of the Perkins Somerset Oldtown (PSO) Transformation Plan.

“Perkins Homes once epitomized decades of intentional local and federal policies to concentrate poverty and disinvest in our communities. Our PSO Transformation Plan is about reversing years of inequity by creating a mixed-income community that will first and foremost benefit the physical, environmental, social, and financial health of our public housing residents,” said Mayor Brandon M. Scott. “Today marks an important step in the realization of our mutual goal: providing quality affordable housing for our most vulnerable residents, all while advancing equity.”

The six-year PSO Transformation Plan will create 1,345 new apartments, doubling the amount available. This covers high-quality housing , including the replacement of 629 aging public housing apartments. These apartments will be minutes from Downtown Baltimore and the Fells Point waterfront.

The Plan covers 244 acres and is designed to create a diverse community that will enable residents to live in economically integrated, high-quality housing with exceptional amenities.

“We mark two milestones today with the completion of this beautiful building and the beginning of construction on the next one, Somerset II, right across the street,” said HABC President and CEO Janet Abrahams.

Of ficially open today, 1234 McElderry Apartments located at 1234 McElderry St., is a 104 unit, mixed-income rental property , and the first completed community phase of the PSO Transformation Plan . The four-story apartment community features amenities for residents including a fitness center, club room, cyber lounge, two courtyards and 92 secured garage parking spots.

The community will serve individuals and families with a range of incomes.

The team also worked on Somerset II, a mixed-income apartment community located at 520 Somerset and 525 North Aisquith St. This project will bring 192 mixed-income apartments, including 100 apartments to replace former public housing residences. The community will serve individuals and families with a range of incomes.

Somerset Homes also includes Somerset III and Somerset IV, projects that are in pre-development, as well as a 1.3-acre park along Central Avenue and retail space, featuring a grocery store providing access to healthy foods. The completed redevelopment of Somerset Homes will ultimately replace 275 apartments beyond repair and add a total of 558 apartments across all four properties.

“Mission First is grateful to the residents of Perkins and Somerset Homes who provided the vision for PSO and attended hundreds of meetings to share their vision and ensure that the PSO development occurs,” said Sarah Constant, Senior Vice President, Real Estate Development for Mission First Housing Group.

CBS Baltimore

Report Shows Improved Water Quality in Baltimore’s Harbor; Encouraging Plans For New Water-Based Trail

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new report released Thursday by the Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore shows that the water quality in Baltimore’s harbor is improving, and as a result, the non-profit is now working to boost on-the-water recreation. “We’ve reached a tipping point in this city, in the harbor, where we have enough, more than enough good days in water quality that we can start promoting the harbor as a recreational resource,” said Adam Lindquist, Director of the Healthy Harbor Initiative for Waterfront Partnership. The annual “Harbor Heartbeat” reported that levels of harmful bacteria are declining in the water, with 92 percent of...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

64% Of The Baltimore Police Department Is Vaccinated, Officials Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A big vaccination deadline today at one of the state’s largest employers with other deadlines fast approaching. City employees have two and a half weeks left to get vaccinated or submit to weekly testing. “Do your part to help end this pandemic for good. Get vaccinated,” said Mayor Brandon Scott. Baltimore City’s vaccine mandated goes into effect on Oct. 18.  The city is in the midst of several vaccination clinics for its employees. City police officials say about 60 percent of its workforce is vaccinated so far. “We’ve provided vaccines at the police department. We’ve also provided them the ability to get...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Virtual Job Fair For Military Members, Veterans, Spouses To Be Held Monday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Members of the military, veterans and their spouses looking for work can participate in a job fair specifically for them Monday. Hosted by MilitaryX, the Baltimore Virtual Job Fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday and will feature more than 25 employers, including Cardinal Health, Walgreens Boots Alliance and JPMorgan Chase. The event is free, but registration is needed. To register, visit www.militaryx.com. After registering, applicants are asked to upload their resumes so employers can review them. Companies may screen resumes before the event and invite applicants to visit specific chat sessions or schedule interviews before, during or after the event. More than 187,611 people are unemployed in Maryland due to COVID-19, according to a MilitaryX statement. Companies wishing to participate may call Scott Lobenberg at 702-269-0808 or email.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Here Are Some Of The New Laws Marylanders Need To Know About

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A series of new laws took effect Friday in Maryland, including environmental regulations, police reforms and new rules governing elections. Below is a breakdown of some of the law changes: Environmental Laws On the environmental front, it is now illegal for Maryland residents ages 13 and older and organizations to intentionally release balloons into the sky, even if the deed is aimed at honoring someone. Besides that, Baltimore’s ban on single-use plastic bags is now in effect. As part of that measure, businesses located within the city are now required to charge at least five cents for alternative bags such as totes...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

While Saying Students Represent A ‘Small Fraction’ Of COVID Cases, Hogan Criticizes School Systems For Not Enrolling In Testing Program

ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Only 11 of the state’s 797 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 are children, and cases in schools represent “a small fraction” of cases statewide, Gov. Larry Hogan said on Thursday. But the governor also criticized some Maryland school districts for not taking advantage of a state testing program and federal stimulus money to enhance safety in the classroom. On Tuesday, Maryland’s Board of Education reported there have been 4,042 confirmed cases among students in schools statewide and 681 cases among staff members. Since schools reopened, at least 16,559 students have had to quarantine, along with 784 staff members since schools reopened. “The...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

City-Run Health Clinic In Druid Heights Flagged For Dead Rodents, Substandard Conditions In New OIG Report

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Dead rodents, water leaks and HVAC problems that could potentially spoil medical tests are just some of the problems plaguing the Baltimore City Health Department’s Druid Sexual Health Clinic in Druid Heights, according to a new report by the Office of the Inspector General. During an investigation dating back to December 2020, inspectors observed dead rodents and insects in a supply room, damaged or missing ceiling tiles likely caused by water leaks, a damaged access door, and an outside dumpster that often fills up with trash from nearby residents and businesses. While the health department contracted a pest control...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Ends 2021 Fiscal Year With $2.5 Billion Budget Surplus

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The State of Maryland has officially closed the book on the last fiscal year with a multi-billion dollar balance. Comptroller Peter Franchot said the federal stimulus is the primary reason for the $2.5 billion balance, as well as higher than normal income and sales tax collections. Franchot, who’s running for governor, wants most of that to go into the state’s rainy day fund until officials identify the most pressing needs. “That money should go to people that need it the most,” said Chrissy Holt of Our Revolution Maryland Our Revolution, a political action committee chaired by Holt, has been pushing for...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Post Office Replaces District Manager Of Maryland, Postmaster Of Baltimore, Ruppersberger Says

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After months of slow mail deliveries and excruciating waiting lines, Maryland’s Postal Service is now under new management. According to Maryland Congressman Dutch Ruppersberger (D-Md.), The Postal Service has a new District Manager of Maryland and a new Postmaster of Baltimore. This new leadership comes amid continued frustrations in the region over a lack of mail service and major delays with mail delivery. Among them is Parkville resident Kathy Ader who lives off Harford Road. She said you’re lucky if you get your mail once or twice a week, if at all. And when it does come, it’s always late. Her...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Governor Hogan Requests Presidential Disaster Declaration For Maryland To Help Assist Those Affected By Hurricane Ida

EDGEWATER, Md. (WJZ) — Families continue to pick up the pieces after an EF-2 tornado that touched down in Anne Arundel County nearly four weeks ago. Monday, Gov. Larry Hogan requested a Presidential Disaster Declaration for Maryland, which would free up more resources for those affected. Blair Alexander Jr. was home helping care for a sick family member when the tornado touched down, tearing the roof of his neighbor’s house. “I really thought that we could’ve all died that day,” said Alexander. “We literally missed it by two houses. Where our roof could’ve been taken off and we could’ve been in the...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

