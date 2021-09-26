CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
whole new me...I hope

myfitnesspal.com
 5 days ago

Hello, new to MFP - full disclosure - this post is probably more for me than anyone who might end up reading it LOL. I just wanted to write down why I'm here so that I can read it if I ever think about giving up... I have pretty much...

community.myfitnesspal.com

The Post and Courier

MIND MATTERS: Hit me, I need the dopamine

If you have ever gambled (and who among us has not gambled in some fashion, whether with dice, chips, cards or love) then you know that feeling that you get when you hit 21, you roll sevens or she says yes. It is unmatched. It is intense, pleasurable beyond anything else you’ve ever felt, and a feeling that by its very fleeting nature begs you to chase it again and again. So you do, and what happens? Inevitably, you lose. The cards are not there, the house wins, she moves on to someone else, and you are left poorer in pocketbook and spirit, and one more very important thing: Dopamine. Yes, your poor brain, once so full of brightness and light and possibilities, is now devoid of that thing that was making it feel invincible before: the neurotransmitter dopamine.
myfitnesspal.com

Help!! Can't remember

So 10 years ago my now x sister in law got me on this site and it worked! I watched my numbers and dropped weight like crazy! So I want to do it again and im so confused! First off i remember the numbers 30, 30, 40 but I could of swore they were grams not %. It is not healthy to live off of 30 grams of protein, 40carbs and 30 fat correct!!?? I may just not be remembering the actual gram numbers based off %. Second I can not remember if the 3rd one was fat or sugar?? I can't ask her help bc we no longer talk but I really want to get back on this.
myfitnesspal.com

Women 200lb+, Let's Have An UnBOOlievable October!!!

🎃Happy October, ladies! It's the spookiest month of the year!. 🎃There might be lots of temptations lurking around corners this month. What are your strategies for avoiding or turning these down? Do you have any special October indulgences you will definitely be treating yourself to this month?. 🎃Are you trying...
myfitnesspal.com

Restarting my accountability Engines!!!

I lost weight on MFP and WW (not at the same time) and I used to be “I’ve done well this week, time for a treat”. The treats got to regular and I slowly slipped into my old ways. So here I am again. Good luck and feel free to...
myfitnesspal.com

I'm mad I need to lose weight.

Yep, I lost 60 pounds a few years ago and then gained back most of it. A few months before COVID started, I decided to stop gaining. It's not that I ate the right foods for my health, but I stopped eating chips instead of dinner and milk chocolate candies that offered no value in my nutrition. I lost a bit in that process.
myfitnesspal.com

Should I continue on losing fat

Keep on losing weight and keep on training. Keep on losing weight and keep on training. This is a really personal decision, and it's up to you! If you have/have access to a personal trainer, they might have some advice too. We don't know you or what your goals/journey look like.
myfitnesspal.com

I fell now it is time to get back up

32 lbs in 25 weeks will be challenging, but probably not impossible, as long as you're diligent and disciplined and stick to your calorie budget. - Get a food scale, weigh EVERYTHING you eat and drink. - Log EVERYTHING you eat and drink, make sure you choose accurate database entries.
myfitnesspal.com

Disgusted with myself

You can do this! My only caution is not to focus on 15 pounds in a month. If you stop gaining and lose 5, 10, or 12 you’ve still won. Slow but steady. Some disappointments but mostly success. Log, log, log. Balance your diet and aim for nutritious filling foods vs. empty calories.
myfitnesspal.com

Amazed by people's assumptions of how you lose weight

It always gets me when people ask how you lost weight and then seem to expect a "quick and easy" miracle for the answer. They lose interest real fast when you explain the months of dedication and the slow process of losing. Was it the latest fad diet? LOL. Replies.
spring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Doubles Weight Loss

Study participants lost weight without dieting or making other lifestyle changes. Taking a vitamin D supplement is repeatedly linked to weight loss by studies. People taking vitamin D lose weight without dieting or making other lifestyle changes. Adding in dieting and exercise can help to boost weight loss even more.
EatThis

Eat This to Avoid COVID, Says New Study

In terms of preventing COVID-19, we're familiar with the most tried-and-true advice: Get vaccinated, wear a face mask in public, observe social distancing. But less well-known—and perhaps just as important—is how to boost the immune system to reduce the risk of contracting the virus. Using solid data from non-COVID-specific studies, experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci recommend exercise, reducing stress, and taking vitamins C and D. But new research suggests your daily diet might directly guard against COVID. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
EatThis

9 Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Mayo Clinic

A new study just came out confirming what too many suffering Americans already knew: A COVID-19 infection, even a mild one, can at times result in debilitating symptoms that can last longer than a year—potentially a lifetime. It's called Long COVID, or Post-COVID Syndrom (PCS) or post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 (PASC). And it can happen to up to 30% of those who get COVID. "Quite honestly, anybody can develop it," says Dr. Billie Schultz, a Mayo Clinic physical medicine and rehabilitation expert. "So they've looked at who is more likely to have these symptoms that linger, and…honestly, anybody can. It doesn't depend on the severity of the COVID infection. It doesn't necessarily depend on the patient's age. It doesn't necessarily depend on their educational level. It can really be anybody that we see. Common signs and symptoms that linger over time include" the following. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
EatThis

Secret Side Effects of Eating Pineapple, Say Dietitians

Pineapple is a super sweet and tangy fruit that is synonymous with tropical and island vibes. Who doesn't love a pina colada?! But besides being a main ingredient in the refreshing drink, it's also packed with vitamins. "Pineapple is an excellent source of vitamin C and low in calories," says...
EatThis

Major Effects Bananas Have on Your Health, Says Dietitian

Bananas are the most popular fresh fruit in the United States and globally. Recent USDA data shows that we eat, on average, more than 13 pounds of bananas per person per year. That's good news since the world's largest herbaceous plant provides numerous surprising health benefits. Here are some banana...
EatThis

7 Warning Signs You Have A Delta Infection

"Trust me, you don't want this," comedian Chris Rock tweeted after getting a breakthrough infection. The COVID-19 pandemic has been going on for over a year now, and the Delta variant is now "more transmissible" and therefore "more dangerous," say experts. While the vaccine and boosters are available, it is still possible to get a COVID infection. If you have any of these symptoms, either pre- or post-vaccination, look into getting tested ASAP. Read on for the 7 key ones to know—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
kldjfb.xyz

Does my mask protect me if nobody else is wearing one?

If I am the only person wearing a mask in a store or other indoor location, am I really protected from infection?. It is true that masks work best when everyone in the room is wearing one. That is because when an infected person wears a mask, a large percentage of their exhaled infectious particles are trapped, stopping viral spread at the source. And when fewer viral particles are floating around the room, the masks others are wearing would likely block those that have escaped.
