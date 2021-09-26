whole new me...I hope

If you have ever gambled (and who among us has not gambled in some fashion, whether with dice, chips, cards or love) then you know that feeling that you get when you hit 21, you roll sevens or she says yes. It is unmatched. It is intense, pleasurable beyond anything else you’ve ever felt, and a feeling that by its very fleeting nature begs you to chase it again and again. So you do, and what happens? Inevitably, you lose. The cards are not there, the house wins, she moves on to someone else, and you are left poorer in pocketbook and spirit, and one more very important thing: Dopamine. Yes, your poor brain, once so full of brightness and light and possibilities, is now devoid of that thing that was making it feel invincible before: the neurotransmitter dopamine.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 5 DAYS AGO