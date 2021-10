Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke is the Washington Wire player of the week for Week 2 after his performance in the WFT’s 30-29 win over the New York Giants. In his third career NFL start, Heinicke completed 34 of 46 passes for 336 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception. Heinicke’s performance didn’t consist of any empty yards, nor did he dink and dunk all game. Heinicke attacked the Giants down the field at times, especially with Terry McLaurin.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO