It’s been a long road for the Detroit Lions and Calvin Johnson. The relationship has been strained to say the least. Since the now Hall of Famer retired, there’s been a lot of talk about when Megatron would find himself back inside Ford Field. On Sunday, that finally happened when the Lions great was honored with his Hall of Fame ring ceremony on the field during halftime. Sadly the moment that’s been waited on so long was abruptly ruined when Lions fans inside of Ford Field decided to ruin that moment by booing Sheila Ford Hamp, the owner of the team, instead of allowing Johnson, a man that destroyed his body for these fans, to have his moment.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO