CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Doja Cat was called Amy Winehouse during her teens

Corydon Times-Republican
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoja Cat was called Amy Winehouse during her teens. Doja Cat has revealed that during her time at high school, she was likened to Amy Winehouse.

www.corydontimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Doja Cat is going to be more selective about future collaborations

In a new interview, Doja Cat has said she’s going to start being more selective with who she works with in the future. “I have been trying to be more careful about who I’m collaborating with,” she said in conversation with ExtraTV. “Not to say that the people on my...
MUSIC
Allure

Doja Cat Finally Created the Makeup She's Always Wanted

Doja Cat's "Planet Her" is more than just a fun album to listen to on repeat and sing along to at the top of your lungs with friends. (You know which lyric I'm talking about.) It's spawned vibrant music videos and viral TikTok trends that have taken us into an alternate dreamy, iridescent universe — a joyful respite from our typical, chaotic world.
MAKEUP
Harper's Bazaar

Doja Cat Has Entered the Celebrity Beauty Chat

At this point, it’s easier to pinpoint which stars aren’t involved in the beauty industry over the ones who actually are. As a natural creative and longtime makeup enthusiast, superstar musician Doja Cat explains that her first take at a beauty collection—in partnership with BH Cosmetics—is much more than just another range of items from someone in the limelight.
MAKEUP
New York Post

How Doja Cat went from watching the VMAs to hosting and performing

She puts the “purr” in performance. And as host of the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, pop provocateur Doja Cat is making hiss-tory. “Wowowowowowow,” tweeted the “Planet Her” hitmaker, 25, announcing her appointment as mistress of ceremonies at this year’s VMAs. She’s also nominated for five awards, including video of...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Winehouse
Person
Doja Cat
Elite Daily

With Her New Makeup Line, Doja Cat Wants You To Explore Bolder Makeup Looks

Of the many things rapper Doja Cat is known for, her bold, eccentric makeup looks are at the top of the list, nestled between her genius bars and chart-topping hits. She regularly sets the beauty community abuzz almost every time she posts an intricate makeup look on her socials, and her Vogue Beauty Secrets video, where she shared the step-by-step tutorial for her signature “egirl makeup look,” catapulted the style from its alternative roots to its current mainstream popularity. Above all else, it’s her fearlessness and versatility — from Doja Cat’s classic natural glam at the iHeartRadio Music Awards to the extravagant eye makeup she consistently serves on red carpets — that make her a beauty force to be reckoned with. And Doja Cat’s new makeup line with BH Cosmetics is proof.
MAKEUP
ETOnline.com

Doja Cat's Makeup Line With BH Cosmetics Is Here and It's Iconic -- Shop the Products

If there's one thing that Doja Cat has proven time and time again, it's that she's not one for sticking to the norm. Through her diverse song catalog, her inimitable style and even her eccentric music videos, the 25-year-old singer and songwriter has developed a reputation for breaking tradition -- and often breaking records, in the process (hi, Billboard Hot 100).
MAKEUP
beautypackaging.com

BH Cosmetics Creates a Colorful 'Doja Cat' Collection

LA-based beauty brand BH Cosmetics has partnered with three-time Grammy nominee Doja Cat to launch the rapper's first-ever, highly anticipated makeup line. It's available now on BH's site, and launches at Ulta Beauty on October 3rd. It's fitting that the pop star launch her own collection, since Doja Cat's makeup...
MAKEUP
jammin1057.com

Migos, Doja Cat, Meek Mill, and More Perform at Global Citizen Concert

The Global Citizen Concert took off over the weekend as it continued to push its “mission to leverage advocacy to defeat poverty and defend the planet” per Global Citizens since the concert’s beginning in 2012. Some of the artists that lent their talent to the cause were the Atlanta hip-hop...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School
Hypebae

Doja Cat Launches Her First Makeup Collection

Tapping into the beauty scene, Doja Cat has teamed up with LA-based BH Cosmetics to create her first-ever makeup range. “This collaboration is such a full-circle moment for me. I grew up doodling in school and always had an artistic eye, so naturally experimenting with makeup was a huge part of my life as a teenager,” the Planet Her artist speaks on the partnership in a press release. “One of the first shadow palettes I ever purchased was from BH Cosmetics and I’m so proud to release this collection with them.”
MAKEUP
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
CELEBRITIES
AceShowbiz

Rick Ross to Pay Baby Mama $11,000 in Monthly Child Support

The Maybach Music mogul, who previously trolled Briana Singleton for taking a DNA test of their two kids to prove his paternity, also agrees to pay their kids' health insurance and extracurricular activities. AceShowbiz - Rick Ross will handle the living cost of his three children shared with Briana Singleton....
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Sharon Osbourne Says She and Husband Ozzy Osbourne Used to ‘Beat the S—t Out of Each Other’

Sharon Osbourne opened up about her nearly 40-year marriage to Ozzy Osbourne, revealing they didn’t always get along as well as they do now. “Our fights were legendary,” the former Talk cohost, 68, told the Daily Mail in an interview published on Tuesday, September 14. “We would beat the s—t out of each other. It stopped maybe 20 years ago, but we had a good run.”
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Brad PItt Arrives To L.A. Film Set Smiling Ear To Ear Days After Ex-Wife Angelina Jolie Was Spotted On Third Date With The Weeknd

Brad Pitt was spotted on the set of his new film Babylon and the actor looked completely unbothered with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie's recent antics. Earlier today, the paparazzi caught the 57-year-old actor arriving to work on the Damien Chazelle-directed project. Article continues below advertisement. The details of the movie...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Beyonce’s Baby Bump Debut and More Pregnant Celebs Who Rocked the VMAs Red Carpet Over the Years

Bumping along! MTV’s Video Music Awards have become a popular place for pregnant stars to showcase their budding bellies. In fact, Laura Perlongo has done it twice. In 2016, the Michigan native’s bare baby bump was on display in an unzipped green jacket, a silver body chain and black pants. Her husband, Nev Schulman, cradled her stomach and knelt down to kiss it while wearing a matching green button-up.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Katie Holmes Shares Rare Pic of Suri in Daughters Day Tribute on IG

Katie Homes just shared a very touching tribute to her daughter. On Instagram, the 42-year-old actress posted an extremely rare throwback snap of her 15-year-old daughter, Suri Cruise, in honor of National Daughters Day. In the pic, Holmes can be seen fixing a strap on her little girl's shoes, and in the caption, she added a string of red heart emojis. Naturally, fans couldn't help but gush over their special mother-daughter bond.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Jamie Foxx Spotted Holding Hands With Mystery Woman As Ex-Girlfriend Katie Holmes Steps Out As Single Lady Following Breakup

Jamie Foxx was caught holding hands with a mystery woman while walking into a West Hollywood nightclub, days after his ex-girlfriend Katie Holmes was photographed stepping out as a single lady 3,000 miles away. Article continues below advertisement. The 53-year-old Oscar winner beamed while grabbing onto a stunning female in...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Doja Cat, Roddy Ricch & More Honored at 2021 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards

Kobalt Music Publishing won for publisher of the year. Doja Cat, Roddy Ricch, producer Metro Boomin and Kobalt Music Publishing were honored at the 2021 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards on Monday (Sept 20). Doja Cat’s breakthrough smash “Say So” was named song of the year at the virtual event. The TikTok-assisted...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy