Doja Cat was called Amy Winehouse during her teens

Of the many things rapper Doja Cat is known for, her bold, eccentric makeup looks are at the top of the list, nestled between her genius bars and chart-topping hits. She regularly sets the beauty community abuzz almost every time she posts an intricate makeup look on her socials, and her Vogue Beauty Secrets video, where she shared the step-by-step tutorial for her signature “egirl makeup look,” catapulted the style from its alternative roots to its current mainstream popularity. Above all else, it’s her fearlessness and versatility — from Doja Cat’s classic natural glam at the iHeartRadio Music Awards to the extravagant eye makeup she consistently serves on red carpets — that make her a beauty force to be reckoned with. And Doja Cat’s new makeup line with BH Cosmetics is proof.

MAKEUP ・ 7 DAYS AGO