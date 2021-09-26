Ohio State opens as 17-point favorites over host Rutgers

Michigan hockey coach Mel Pearson made a guest appearance on WTKA's The Michigan Insider on Wednesday. Below is everything Pearson had to say during his morning interview. I think it really does say a lot about the program and Michigan overall, in general. To get these guys back, especially the first two picks in Owen Powers and Matty Beniers to come back to school—and the rest of them. I think it says a lot about them wanting to be here. Them wanting to be at Michigan and play for Michigan and be part of the great institution we have here. We're excited to get them all back. Very rarely does the number one pick come back and play another year of amateur hockey, we're excited to have him and we can't to see these guys on the ice and get an idea of where we're at. We've got some great pieces but the exposure is nice. Not only it's great for Michigan but great for college hockey and to have a spotlight like that. It helps recruiting, too, it really does. It goes to show you that college hockey is a place where you go play and develop. Further not only your hockey but your education at the same time.

NHL ・ 12 HOURS AGO