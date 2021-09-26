Ohio State opens as 17-point favorites over host Rutgers
Ohio State is favored by 17 points over host Rutgers on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET; Big Ten Network). The No. 10 Buckeyes (3-1) are coming off a 59-7 win over visiting Akron last Saturday, while the Scarlet Knights (3-1) fell at Michigan 20-13. Ohio State covered the spread for the first time this season against the Zips as they were favored by 48. Previously, OSU was 0-2-1 against the spread this season, including a push at Minnesota, and not covering against Oregon or Tulsa.247sports.com
