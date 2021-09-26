CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio State opens as 17-point favorites over host Rutgers

By Dave Biddle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOhio State is favored by 17 points over host Rutgers on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET; Big Ten Network). The No. 10 Buckeyes (3-1) are coming off a 59-7 win over visiting Akron last Saturday, while the Scarlet Knights (3-1) fell at Michigan 20-13. Ohio State covered the spread for the first time this season against the Zips as they were favored by 48. Previously, OSU was 0-2-1 against the spread this season, including a push at Minnesota, and not covering against Oregon or Tulsa.

247Sports

Top100 Two-Way Talent to See Notre Dame Again Saturday

Findlay (Ohio) high school four-star two-way lineman Luke Montgomery is one of the most coveted prospects from the class of 2023. The 6-5, 260-pounder will make yet another trip to South Bend on Saturday to check out Notre Dame in action against Cincinnati. Montgomery holds offers from over 30 schools...
CINCINNATI, OH
247Sports

Heading home to New Jersey, Buckeye center Luke Wypler is ready to face Rutgers in front of friends, family

Ohio State center Luke Wypler is from Montvale, New Jersey, and is proud that he fits some of the stereotypes associated with people from his home state. Wypler, a redshirt freshman, took a while to find a suitable pizza place in Columbus, Ohio -- he settled on Tommy’s Pizza near campus -- and is still looking for the type of bagel establishment he is used to. Ask Wypler about Bruce Springsteen and prepare to hear about his favorite songs from New Jersey’s own Boss.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Week five staff picks

NORMAN, Okla. — It’s week five of the 2021 football season, and for the first time the Sooners will hit the road. They’re headed to the Little Apple to try and snap a two-game losing streak against the Kansas State Wildcats. Additionally, there are a number of other great matchups...
KANSAS STATE
247Sports

List of recruits who committed to P5 schools this week

The 2022 recruiting cycle is officially in full swing as some of the top high school football players around the country continue to announce their respective college decisions. During the week beginning Sept. 25 and ending Oct. 1, there were 17 players who committed to a Power Five college football...
NFL
247Sports

How to watch / listen / stream Minnesota at Purdue Football

--- When: Saturday at 11:00 AM CST. Weather: 71 degrees and sunny, with west winds at 7 mph. Five things you need to know (via GopherSports) 1. The Golden Gophers are one of the strongest teams in the country in both rushing offense and defense. Minnesota ranks 13th in the country by allowing opponents just 77.0 rushing yards per game, while the Gophers' offense ranks 26th with an average of 209.2 rushing yards per contest. Minnesota is one of just six teams in the country to rank that highly in both categories. The rush defense has given up just three yards in the last two games (-19 at Colorado, 22 vs. Bowling Green), while the offense has gained at least 175 in all four games this year, including a season-high 277 yards at Colorado on Sept. 18.
MINNESOTA STATE
247Sports

Rutgers vs Ohio State: How to watch, tv, radio, live thread

Rutgers will meet what looks to be one of its toughest opponents of the season today when No.11 Ohio State takes the field in Piscataway. The series history has not been pretty since Rutgers joined the Big Ten in 2014, but things are changing. The Buckeyes are just a 15-point favorite after a rocky start to their season. Both teams bring in identical 3-1 records as Rutgers is coming off a 20-13 loss to now-No.14 Michigan while Ohio State eased by Akron 59-7. The stage is set for what figures to be a competitive Big Ten showdown.
NFL
247Sports

BYU Fan Football Guide for Week 5 of the season

Playing on a Friday night is not ideal. It forces your team to cut practice short by a day that week and it eliminates the opportunity for most of your big recruits to watch you play because high school football plays on Friday nights. Friday night games are a little funny and just not ideal for college football programs.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Person
Kyle Mccord
247Sports

Iowa vs. Maryland: Media hails Hawkeyes for domination vs. Terrapins

Any inklings of a top-five upset on Friday night were extinguished pretty quickly as No. 5 Iowa trounced Maryland. The Hawkeyes took control of the game in the second quarter and cruised to a 51-14 win over the Terrapins. As has been the case in many Iowa games this season,...
IOWA STATE
247Sports

Report Card: Iowa dominates Maryland in College Park

Iowa took care of business in a big way on Friday night as it defeated Maryland, 51-14, to improve to 5-0 on the season. Here are the grades from the Hawkeyes' performance. This was Spencer Petras' best game as the starting quarterback of the Hawkeyes. Petras completed 21-of-30 passes for 259 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions. Iowa started slow on its first drive, but Petras connected with his receivers downfield and looked comfortable in the pocket. When the pocket is clean for Petras, that makes all the difference with his composure and accuracy. A lot of credit to the offensive line as well. Coming into this game, the concern was Iowa would have to tame Maryland's edge rushers from getting pressure on Petras. It did a good job of that and led to Petras' rockstar performance. It's the second week in a row that a true freshman scored a touchdown for the Hawkeyes, this week being Arland Bruce IV, who finished with six receptions for 43 yards and a score.
IOWA STATE
247Sports

Final predictions: Carolina vs. Troy

The South Carolina football team is stepping out of Southeastern Conference play again and will take on Troy on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at Williams-Brice Stadium. The Gamecocks (2-2) have won both non-conference games this season, walloping Eastern Illinois at home to begin the season while upending East Carolina on the road the following week.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

San Diego QB Jalen Daniels lands first Power-5 offer

Just two months ago, San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln High School 2022 quarterback Jalen Daniels was yet to make his first varsity start. Now he holds a Power-5 offer to Syracuse. To those that have seen Daniels play, the quick success is not a surprise. He stands at an impressive 6-foot-5 and 220-pound frame. In his first high school start, Daniels scored all seven of his team’s touchdowns in a 49-0 win. It took only seven completions to throw five touchdown passes, along with two more on the ground.
SAN DIEGO, CA
247Sports

Four-star combo guard Otega Oweh commits to Oklahoma

One of the biggest names from this summer, Otega Oweh has committed to Oklahoma. The four-star guard chose the Sooners over Penn State and Illinois and it ultimately came down to his official visit and the plan coach Moser has in place for him. “When I went on a visit...
OKLAHOMA STATE
247Sports

Al Borges: Cade McNamara made ‘stud’ throw on targeting hit, but there were ‘residuals’...

Every week TMI’s Sam Webb and former Michigan offensive coordinator Al Borges come together for the Michigan offensive film review, a chalk talk session breaking down the prior week’s contest with a deep dive into the X’s and O’s. Borges uses his decades of coordinating experience to explain in great detail, with help from video telestration, key plays from the Wolverines’ most recent contest. To view the most recent installment in its entirety, press play on the video embed at the bottom of this story.
FOOTBALL
247Sports

Big Second Notre Dame Trip On Deck for Top100 O-Lineman

When Notre Dame kicks off against Cincinnati on Saturday, there will be some major talent from the 2022, 2023 and 2024 classes. One of the top-ranked class of 2023 targets expected on campus is Mount Pleasant (S.C.) Oceanside Collegiate Academy four-star offensive tackle Monroe Freeling. The 6-7, 283-pounder is ranked...
NOTRE DAME, IN
247Sports

How to watch: Indiana at No. 4 Penn State

Where: Beaver Stadium in State College, Pennsylvania. Where to find ESPN: Local channel, Watch ESPN App, ABC app, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, Vidgo, or YouTube TV. Commentary Crew: Sean McDonough (p-b-p), Todd Blackledge (analyst) & Molly McGrath (sideline) Radio: IU Radio Network; Sirius 113,...
INDIANA STATE
247Sports

Updated Oklahoma State football bowl projections ahead of Week 5

Oklahoma State has an opportunity to pick up another win against a ranked opponent as No. 21 Baylor travels to Stillwater on Saturday. Both teams are unbeaten through September, but face their respective toughest test to date this season under the lights of Boone Pickens Stadium. The Pokes are still...
OKLAHOMA STATE
247Sports

Everything hockey coach Mel Pearson said on WTKA

Michigan hockey coach Mel Pearson made a guest appearance on WTKA's The Michigan Insider on Wednesday. Below is everything Pearson had to say during his morning interview. I think it really does say a lot about the program and Michigan overall, in general. To get these guys back, especially the first two picks in Owen Powers and Matty Beniers to come back to school—and the rest of them. I think it says a lot about them wanting to be here. Them wanting to be at Michigan and play for Michigan and be part of the great institution we have here. We're excited to get them all back. Very rarely does the number one pick come back and play another year of amateur hockey, we're excited to have him and we can't to see these guys on the ice and get an idea of where we're at. We've got some great pieces but the exposure is nice. Not only it's great for Michigan but great for college hockey and to have a spotlight like that. It helps recruiting, too, it really does. It goes to show you that college hockey is a place where you go play and develop. Further not only your hockey but your education at the same time.
NHL
247Sports

Huge Notre Dame Visit Saturday for Elite Receiver

When looking at the loaded visitor list for Notre Dame’s matchup with Cincinnati on Saturday, an argument can be made that the most important visitor is a prospect from the class of 2023. That young man is Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star receiver Carnell Tate. Sure, there are currently players...
NOTRE DAME, IN

