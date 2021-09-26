Stories in thread and fabric

SOUTH SHORE The annual South Shore Quilt Festival returned this year after a pandemic-enforced hiatus. The popular festival not only showcases the talent of the region, but also serves as a beautiful reminder of the area’s heritage of self-reliance and, to borrow a word from the modern age, multi-tasking.

Most heirloom quilts were made from repurposed clothing and other materials at hand, often including even burlap feed sacks and whatever other materials available. So, in a very real way — more than in any other instance — people’s lives were literally sewn into the quilts their family members crafted. The craft has been passed down through the generations, festival coordinator Dave Piatt said, and can truly be considered art with a purpose.

“The quilts were meant to be used on a daily basis,” Piatt said. “If my grandmother thought that you were just going to put her quilt in a box somewhere, then you wouldn’t get another quilt.”

Of course, in today’s world where relatively inexpensive bedding can be found at any department store, the craft of quilting can be used for decorations or other ornamental purposes, with some modern quilts being crafted for that specific purpose. But Piatt remembers staying with his grandparents when he was a child and being able to appreciate first-hand the initial purpose of quilts. “Back in the day there was a fireplace, and there was a wood fire cookstove in the kitchen. And the bedrooms were all upstairs, and weren’t heated.”

But Piatt never remembered sleeping in the cold, because his grandmother’s quilts more than made up for the lack of what today would be commonplace; a heat source in every room in a home.

“There were so many quilts,” Piatt remembered fondly. “And when you got down under them, you were so snug you couldn’t have rolled over even if you wanted to.”

The South Shore Quilt Festival has been going for 20 years, with a year being missed due to pandemic restrictions, Piatt said.

“The ladies that started all of this were quilters themselves and loved quilting. They contacted the Kentucky Heritage Foundation for sponsorship, and they still support us to this day,” Piatt said.

The love of the craft and art form, and the quilts themselves, made this year’s event something of a challenge, Piatt said.

“All of us who love these quilts would never want to do anything to endanger them,” Piatt said. “And so that makes displaying them difficult sometimes.”

Piatt explained that many of the quilts regularly on display were made generations ago, by artisans who are no longer with us. So damage to them would be difficult if not impossible to repair. This was the main reason he said for this year’s display only being able to be viewed from behind glass, and a more limited number of entries.

The festival draws quilters and those who appreciate both the cultural value and beauty of them from around the region. It is common for people to come from Lucasville, Ohio, or Ashland, and well beyond to view the quilts.

This interest and appreciation has generated interest from other artisans to contribute their own work to appreciate quilting.

“We have been approached by an artist from around Lucasville, and he wants to create a quilt block area. That area would be specific, and he wants to paint quilt blocks on barns and houses,” Piatt said. “So you would have 4-by-4 or 6-by-4 quilts that are hand-painted.”

Piatt said that he has viewed some of the artist’s work, and was impressed by the skill.

The South Shore Quilt Festival draws quilters from around the region, as well as those who enjoy the three-day event filled with vendors, food and live music.