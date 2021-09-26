Spotlight: Kyle Balkin of Leisure Sport
LATEST DROP: Title Card (EP out now independently) Right now, I find myself playing my Squier J Mascis Jazzmaster more than anything. I played Telecasters exclusively for years because I love their twang and they’re relatively inexpensive, but they can sound too brittle for high-gain tones which had me frustrated. I’ve always liked Jazzmasters, and luckily my girlfriend bought me the Mascis Squier for my birthday last year. I’m planning on swapping out some pieces, but it’s a great guitar out of the box too. The P-90s it comes with are pretty hot, at least compared to my Telecaster. I also think it retains some of that typical Jazzmaster sound, but maybe purists would disagree. Offset guitars are pretty expensive right now, so that guitar scratched the itch without being prohibitively costly, and I just haven’t looked back.www.guitarworld.com
