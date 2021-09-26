CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Spotlight: Kyle Balkin of Leisure Sport

By Matt Doria
Guitar World Magazine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLATEST DROP: Title Card (EP out now independently) Right now, I find myself playing my Squier J Mascis Jazzmaster more than anything. I played Telecasters exclusively for years because I love their twang and they’re relatively inexpensive, but they can sound too brittle for high-gain tones which had me frustrated. I’ve always liked Jazzmasters, and luckily my girlfriend bought me the Mascis Squier for my birthday last year. I’m planning on swapping out some pieces, but it’s a great guitar out of the box too. The P-90s it comes with are pretty hot, at least compared to my Telecaster. I also think it retains some of that typical Jazzmaster sound, but maybe purists would disagree. Offset guitars are pretty expensive right now, so that guitar scratched the itch without being prohibitively costly, and I just haven’t looked back.

www.guitarworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
atlanticcityweekly.com

Headliner Spotlight

What to expect: A 13-time Grammy-nominated singer often referred to as Uncle Charlie, Charlie Wilson is the middle of three brothers who began singing in their minister father’s church choir in 1950s Oklahoma. The brothers — Ronnie, Charlie and Robert — went on to form the Gap Band, which was an immensely popular funk and R&B band in the 1970s and ’80s, producing the hits “Outstanding,” “Party Train,” “Yearning for Your Love,” “Burn Rubber on Me” and “Oops Upside You.” Charlie Wilson later embarked on a solo career that had him twice named Billboard magazine’s No. 1 R&B Artist of the Year. His solo hits include “There Goes My Baby,” “You Are,” “Without You,” “Charlie, Last Name Wilson,” “Chills,” “Forever Valentine” and “I’m Blessed.” His song “If I Believe” got a Grammy nomination for Best Gospel Song in 2014. His show takes place at Borgata’s Event Center.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
newportthisweek.com

SPOTLIGHT on Music

Regardless of where they live, landing a gig on Aquidneck Island is typically a coveted prize for most musicians. For Somerset, Massachusetts guitarist-vocalist Sean Couto, playing twice a month at Johnny’s in Middletown is a perfect fit. “What makes Johnny’s special for me is the staff,” he said. “I have...
SOMERSET, MA
Guitar World Magazine

Hone your hybrid picking with Greg Koch's lesson on how to play Luna Girl

Luna Girl is the opening track on my latest album, From the Up’Nah, which I recorded with my group, the Koch Marshall Trio, featuring Toby Marshall on keyboards and my son Dylan on drums and percussion. The main riff in this song is crafted from a melodic line played in...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blake Mills
Person
Daniel Rossen
Person
Buckethead
Person
Bert Jansch
Person
Nick Drake
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

SLASH, OZZY OSBOURNE, NIKKI SIXX, ICE-T And Others Pay Tribute To DAVE MUSTAINE On His 60th Birthday (Video)

MEGADETH frontman Dave Mustaine celebrated his 60th birthday onstage on Monday, September 13 during the band's concert at the Leader Bank Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts. After the audience sang "Happy Birthday" to the guitarist/vocalist, a five-minute video was played in which a number of other musicians shared their best wishes to Mustaine, including GUNS N' ROSES' Slash, Ozzy Osbourne, MÖTLEY CRÜE's Nikki Sixx, KORN's Brian "Head" Welch, Ice-T and members of LAMB OF GOD and TRIVIUM.
BOSTON, MA
Hello Magazine

Chicago Fire boss shares disappointing update on season ten

The One Chicago franchise has become known for its annual multi-episode crossover events, which sees all three series - Chicago Fire, Chicago PD and Chicago Med - come together to tell one story across three gripping hours of television. Sadly though, it's been confirmed that for the second year running,...
CHICAGO, IL
wrestlinginc.com

Photos: WWE SmackDown Superstar Gets Engaged To Her Longtime Partner

WWE SmackDown Superstar Toni Storm and NJPW star Juice Robinson are engaged to be married. Late Thursday, Storm posted pictures of Robinson proposing to her and the couple celebrating with champagne. She wrote the following caption:. Pop the champagne I’m changing my last name 💍😘. The likes of Sasha Banks,...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leisure#The Mascis Squier#Telecaster#Jazzmaster#Yamaha
InsideHook

Why September 24, 1991 Was the Best Day in Music History

(Originally published in 2016, we’ve updated this ode to the best record store release day ever for its 30th anniversary.) Vinyl is dead. Metallica has just gone mainstream. Pearl Jam is “that band that used to be Mother Love Bone” and playing for 200 people at a dive bar in my college town. And I am a week removed from lining up at midnight to buy Use Your Illusion I and II, the two new Guns ‘n Roses albums that are supposed to shape the rest of the music year.
MUSIC
Motorious

Rusty Car Collection Sale Creates Mixed Feelings For Mike Hall

The Rust Valley Restorers feels bittersweet about parting with his collection. Tomorrow, the Mike Hall Collection heads to auction, and Mike Hall is not entirely prepared to let go. The popular show on the History Channel, Rust Valley Restorers, was launched about four years ago that focuses on him and his crew. His son Connor is one of crew members, as well as Avery Shoaf, Cassidy Mceown, Greg Preece, Rick Hamerston, and Sarah Ward. He sold the property and is now going through the process of selling the cars from the show.
CARS
Popculture

Tommy Kirk, Disney Star of 'Old Yeller', Found Dead

Tommy Kirk, who famously portrayed the role of Travis Coates as a child actor in Disney's Old Yeller, has died. TMZ reports the actor was found dead by his neighbor in his Las Vegas home on Tuesday. As of now, no foul play is suspected. He was 79 years old.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Cars
musicfestnews.com

ONE NIGHT ONLY: Leisure Chief and La Lucha

First of all, this should NOT be a one-night-only event; these two fine bands — Leisure Chief and La Lucha — should sound great together tonight (Saturday, September 18) at Shuffle in Tampa. but don’t wait for the next time they get together: check them out tonight beginning at 7:30 (doors at 6:30).
MUSIC
NJ.com

What’s a rock legend? Springsteen on final “Jeopardy!’

“Jeopardy!” contestant Matt Amodio was the only one to get the Final Jeopardy question correct Monday, guessing Bruce Springsteen was the rock legend in the clue. “A new studio album in 2020 gave him a Top 5 album in 6 consecutive decades, his first in 1975,” the Sept. 27, 2021 clue read.
CELEBRITIES
newslincolncounty.com

Spotlight on the Teachers!

Spotlight on the Teachers Concert: A Piano Extravaganza. A Piano Extravaganza will be presented this Sunday, September 26 at 2 p.m. at the Newport Performing Arts Center. The concert will also be livestreamed on YouTube by students of the Video Class at Waldport High School. Two students with their teacher, Philip Reed will be on site to do the recording. All those attending the concert must wear masks and bring either a COVID vaccination record or proof of negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of the performance. People who would like to livestream the concert can get the link by calling or texting 541-961-0959. Donations can also be mailed to Lincoln County OMTA at P.O. Box 2253, Newport, OR 97365. This concert is one of the biannual benefits presented by the Lincoln County Oregon Music Teachers Association. Admission is by donation to the Suzanne Brown Student Aid Fund. The concert proceeds sustain the Suzanne Brown Scholarship fund. The fund is designed to keep students in lessons who cannot afford the full costs of music education. The fund can be used to pay tuition, buy books, pay for festival fees or any other music related expense. The family contributes what they can, teachers discount their fees, and the fund makes up the difference.
NEWPORT, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy