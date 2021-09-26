Jason Garrett figured out the NFC East. Now it’s time for Mike McCarthy’s Cowboys to do the same.

Being a fan of the world’s most valuable sports franchise is weird. It’s sometimes difficult to differentiate how much of the ever-present drama that surrounds the Dallas Cowboys is a result of something inherent with the franchise — the stench of the cocaine/boob-job glitterati that seems to infuse itself into its very foundation, say — or if it is simply a magnification of the mundane due to the Galactus-sized space the organization occupies in sports journalism. (For those with a less comic book-tainted adolescence, Galactus “The World Eater” is a Marvel villain who is so gigantic he survives by devouring entire planets.) Would the suspension of a right tackle dominate headlines for an entire week if said tackle suited up in Jacksonville instead of Big D? Would that same tackle also carry the bizarre trivia bullet point that he was a first-round talent who fell through the entire NFL draft because he was (unjustly, as we now know) rumored to be involved with his girlfriend’s murder? Nah, probably not. Only here in the city of neon-outlined glass towers and trucks bigger than motor homes.

