CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jason Garrett figured out the NFC East. Now it’s time for Mike McCarthy’s Cowboys to do the same.

By Calvin Watkins
Dallas News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRISCO — The path to a postseason berth is to win a division title. It doesn’t guarantee success in the playoffs, but it’s a tremendous push. In 13 seasons in Green Bay, Mike McCarthy’s teams won six division titles and went 51-23-2 in NFC North games. McCarthy’s Super Bowl winning team in 2010 finished second in the division with a 4-2 mark. His group won the NFC North four consecutive seasons from 2011 to 2014.

www.dallasnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy Offers Update On WR Amari Cooper

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy offered an encouraging injury update for star wide receiver Amari Cooper on Friday. Cooper was limited in Thursday’s practice with a nagging rib injury that he likely re-aggravated during this past weekend’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers. While the four-time Pro Bowler was...
NFL
CowboyMaven

Cam to Cowboys? Coach McCarthy Reveals Truth

FRISCO - On Monday, the New England Patriots released former MVP QB Cam Newton, and almost immediately - because this is the way NFL media works - the Dallas Cowboys were mentioned as a potential landing spot. Did the Cowboys, arguably in need of an upgrade behind Dak Prescott, examine...
NFL
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys running back absent from Thursday practice

The Dallas Cowboys running back tandem of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard have been a major reason for the team’s offensive success after three games. That success could be tested, at least in terms of availability for Sunday’s game versus the Panthers, as multiple reports stated Pollard was absent from practice on Thursday.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Empire Sports Media

Giants News: Kenny Golladay yells at Jason Garrett, Kadarius Toney’s frustrations are boiling over

The New York Giants lost a nailbiter against the Washington Football Team on Thursday evening, with interior defender Dexter Lawrence jumping offside on a field goal attempt, they gave kicker Dustin Hopkins one more opportunity to win the game. Unfortunately for the Giants, Hopkins didn’t miss on his second attempt, sending Big Blue crashing down to an 0-2 record this season and the fan base into a frenzy.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jason Garrett’s Performance

The Jason Garrett experience in New York hasn’t been going very well. Giants fans were frustrated by their offense at times in 2020 and things haven’t gotten any better in 2021. New York is 0-3 on the season, coming off back-to-back last-second losses to the Washington Football Team and Atlanta Falcons.
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Reacts To Mike McCarthy’s Clock Management

The Dallas Cowboys pulled out a win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon. A baffling clock decision late in the game by head coach Mike McCarthy threatened to flip the outcome. With the score tied at 17, McCarthy called a run for backup running back Tony Pollard on...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Jones
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Getting Crushed For Decision vs. Eagles

In Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers, Mike McCarthy made some questionable clock-management decisions that nearly cost the Dallas Cowboys their first win of the year. On Monday night against the Philadelphia Eagles, the team’s head coach was back up to his old tricks. The Eagles had the ball...
NFL
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy Reviews Return of DE Randy Gregory

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys this week officially activated defensive end Randy Gregory from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. That means he’s eligible to play against the Philadelphia Eagles. ... but another step is required. He needs to look, and feel like a football player. Gregory, coach Mike McCarthy said on Friday,...
NFL
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Was the Mike McCarthy fiasco done on purpose?

It has been a while since the Dallas Cowboys have had to defend a road win but that is exactly where they find themselves after Week 2. Mike McCarthy has been ridiculed this week for his clock management decisions at the end of the Los Angeles road win. I understand...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#American Football#Nfc North#Nfc East
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

If Mike McCarthy can't manage clock, what does he do for the Cowboys?

NFL historians will know the name Jim Lee Howell. Howell was a relatively undistinguished head coach for the New York Giants from 1954 through 1960 who won an NFL championship in 1956, and lost another to the Baltimore Colts in the 1958 championship game — a game commonly known as the greatest ever played. Howell had a 53-27-4 regular-season record, and a 2-2 postseason mark, but you’ve never heard any Ring of Honor or Hall of Fame discussions around him.
NFL
Dallas Sports Focus

Mike McCarthy Show: Who's Up Next?

Bill Jones and Coach McCarthy look forward to the Chargers game and the challenge of facing Joey Bosa on defense. And Isaiah Stanback joins Bill in the film room to break down what the defense needs to do to stop the Chargers offense without the pass rush of Demarcus Lawrence.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Mike McCarthy’s Questionable Decision

The Dallas Cowboys just beat the Los Angeles Chargers on a 56-yard field goal by Greg Zuerlein with no time left, overcoming some questionable clock management by Mike McCarthy. On the Cowboys’ final possession, McCarthy curiously seemed to play for the long field goal attempt. He did not run another...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Fort Worth Weekly

Cowboys Wrap-up: Greg’s Leg Bails Out McCarthy’s Brain

Being a fan of the world’s most valuable sports franchise is weird. It’s sometimes difficult to differentiate how much of the ever-present drama that surrounds the Dallas Cowboys is a result of something inherent with the franchise — the stench of the cocaine/boob-job glitterati that seems to infuse itself into its very foundation, say — or if it is simply a magnification of the mundane due to the Galactus-sized space the organization occupies in sports journalism. (For those with a less comic book-tainted adolescence, Galactus “The World Eater” is a Marvel villain who is so gigantic he survives by devouring entire planets.) Would the suspension of a right tackle dominate headlines for an entire week if said tackle suited up in Jacksonville instead of Big D? Would that same tackle also carry the bizarre trivia bullet point that he was a first-round talent who fell through the entire NFL draft because he was (unjustly, as we now know) rumored to be involved with his girlfriend’s murder? Nah, probably not. Only here in the city of neon-outlined glass towers and trucks bigger than motor homes.
NFL
Dallas News

Jerry Jones ‘not concerned’ about Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy’s time management decisions

Another week, another win, but also a lingering issue around some clock management for Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy. With a running clock just after the two-minute warning, the Eagles were faced with a third-and-24 when quarterback Jalen Hurts connected with running back Miles Sanders for a 19-yard reception before being tackled near midfield.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy