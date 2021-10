Lewis Hamilton says Mercedes deserves the credit for the tire call that enabled him to take his 100th victory by winning the Russian Grand Prix. Lando Norris had led the majority of the race and looked set for his first win, but the McLaren driver opted to stay out on track as rain fell in the closing stages, trying to finish the race on slick tires. Hamilton had been stuck behind Norris for the final 15 laps and originally agreed with the race leader and so stayed out when told to pit, but with four laps remaining he switched to intermediates and heavier rain handed the Mercedes driver a milestone victory.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO