Should there be a vaccine mandate?

In the U.S., COVID booster shots are expected to be rolled out starting Sept. 20, under guidance from the Biden administration. But while both the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) still need to decide on the specific rollout plans, including who will be eligible for additional shots first, it seems clear many people are eager to take the extra protection if they can get it. The CDC reported in early August that more than 1 million people had gotten a third dose already, despite not being authorized to receive a booster shot yet. But experts are now warning that going for a booster too early could put you at risk.

HEALTH ・ 18 DAYS AGO