Most of the world’s central banks cautiously introduce crypto-currencies into legislation and just consider the idea of making them official. At the same time, El Salvador has taken a big step forward and became the first in the world to declare Bitcoin legal tender. The law was enacted on September 7, 2021, and from that day it will be possible to pay for goods, services, and taxes in Bitcoins in the country. In this regard, the popularity of services related to cryptocurrencies has grown significantly. For instance, recently an ingenious application – a multi-currency wallet Bitmarket Network Client was developed.

CURRENCIES ・ 1 DAY AGO