CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

A look at recent Amtrak accidents

By The Associated Press
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rPipA_0c8lo5rV00
Amtrak Train Derails In this photo provided by Kimberly Fossen an ambulance is parked at the scene of an Amtrak train derailment on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in north-central Montana. Multiple people were injured when the train that runs between Seattle and Chicago derailed Saturday, the train agency said. (Kimberly Fossen via AP) (Kimberly Fossen)

National Transportation Safety Board investigators are trying to determine the cause of the Amtrak derailment in north-central Montana that killed three people aboard the Empire Builder, traveling from Chicago to Seattle.

The train, carrying about 141 passengers and a crew of 16, left the tracks about 4 p.m. Saturday near Joplin, Montana, about 30 miles south of the Canadian border.

Other recent Amtrak accidents:

—- Dec. 18, 2017: Three people were killed and 10 seriously injured in a derailment near Olympia, Washington, in which part of the train landed on Interstate 5. The train was traveling more than 80 mph during its inaugural run of a newly opened, faster rail line when it left the tracks.

— April 3, 2016: Two maintenance workers were struck and killed by train going more than 100 mph in Chester, Pennsylvania. The lead engine of the train derailed.

— March 14, 2016: A train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed in southwest Kansas, injuring at least 32 people. Investigators concluded a cattle feed delivery truck hit the track and shifted it at least a foot before the derailment.

— Oct. 5, 2015: A train headed from Vermont to Washington, D.C., derailed when it hit rocks that had fallen onto the track from a ledge. Seven people were injured.

— May 12, 2015: A train traveling at twice the 50 mph speed limit derailed as it entered a sharp curve in Philadelphia. Eight people were killed and more than 200 were injured.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
CBoardingGroup

Breaking: Amtrak derails in Montana

Early reports of a derailed Amtrak are starting to emerge as vivid pictures show cars tipped on their sides. Social media is ablaze with photos and videos of the derailed train. Thus far, 3 fatalities have been reported with multiple injuries to passengers. A local news station is reporting that...
MONTANA STATE
Indiana Gazette

Accidents

State police from Troop A, Indiana, reported on Sept. 18 at 4:51 p.m., a 2015 Chrysler in the parking lot of the Strongstown General Store was backing up when it struck a diesel pump, causing minor damage to the pump. Police did not identify any of the participants. RAYNE TOWNSHIP,...
INDIANA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Montana State
State
Vermont State
State
Washington State
VTDigger

Dan Peacock: Amtrak’s future in Vermont looks bright

This commentary is by Dan Peacock, a member of the Vermont Rail Action Network, the Rail Passengers Association, and Trains in the Valley. To highlight Amtrak’s return to Vermont on July 19, 2021, the Vermont Agency of Transportation offered $1 fares, prompting celebrations at 14 stations in three states, the Vermonter’s best ridership in 26 years, and intense media attention.
VERMONT STATE
NBCMontana

Gov. Gianforte tours Amtrak accident near Joplin

MISSOULA, Mont. — Governor Greg Gianforte and officials from BNSF and Liberty County spoke at a press conference Sunday to provide an update on the Amtrak train derailment that occurred Saturday afternoon near Joplin. The incident left 3 people dead, and dozens injured. 5 people are still hospitalized but in...
MISSOULA, MT
nwaonline.com

Amtrak wreck investigation underway

JOPLIN, Mont. -- The Amtrak train that derailed in rural Montana over the weekend was going just under the speed limit at about 75 mph when it went off the track along a gradual curve, killing three people and possibly ejecting passengers, federal investigators said Monday. Investigators do not know...
JOPLIN, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amtrak#Philadelphia#Seattle#Accident#The Empire Builder#Canadian#The Associated Press
CBS Boston

Passenger’s Carry-On Bag Causes Fire On Delta Flight At Logan Airport

BOSTON (CBS) – A small fire broke out onboard a plane at Logan Airport Wednesday night. It happened on a Delta flight that was about to take off. The airline said the fire started in a passenger’s carry-on bag. It was quickly extinguished and everyone was evacuated. It happened on Delta flight 5643, operated by Republic Airways, while the plane was still at the gate. A picture taken by passenger Ron Shroyer showed the emergency slide was deployed. What actually started the fire is unclear. No serious injuries were reported.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Alaska Driver Killed When Piece Of Metal Flies Off Truck Into Car Windshield On Route 95 In Danvers

DANVERS (CBS) — A piece of metal that came off a dump truck on Route 95 in Danvers Friday morning went through a car windshield, killing the driver inside. The driver of the truck did not stop initially, but later identified himself to police. Police identified the victim as 69-year-old Thomas Arrington of Palmer, Alaska. He and his 68-year-old wife, who was in the passenger’s seat, had arrived in Massachusetts earlier in the day for a vacation and rented the 2020 Ford Fusion. Arrington’s daughter Jennifer Hoadley said her dad was always involved and “was just very full of life.” The couple...
DANVERS, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Arrest Warrant Issued For Woman Accused Of Having Fake COVID-19 Vaccination Card In Hawaii, After She Misses Virtual Court Hearing

HONOLULU (CBS) — An arrest warrant has been issued in Hawaii for an Oak Lawn woman who is accused of having a counterfeit COVID-19 vaccine card, after authorities said she missed her virtual court hearing. Authorities told CBS 2’s Marissa Parra that Chloe Mrozak, 24, was released from jail recently on charges that she tried to pass a fake COVID vaccination card that had “Moderna” misspelled as “Maderna.” But she was supposed to appear via Zoom for a court hearing Wednesday, and she missed it, authorities said. She now has a $500 bench warrant for her arrest in Hawaii. Mrozak arrived in Hawaii...
HAWAII STATE
Tyla

Gabby Petito's Chilling Last Text Message To Mum Revealed

The last text message sent by missing blogger Gabby Petito to her mum has been unsealed. Gabby has been missing since since 27th August after embarking on a road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. The Florida resident was reported missing two weeks later on 11th September. According to a...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Passenger attempts to storm cockpit, fights, kicks and strangles flight attendants on JetBlue rampage

A man on board a JetBlue flight from Boston to San Juan on Wednesday allegedly assaulted crew members and tried to storm the cockpit, according to an FBI affidavit.The passenger, identified as Khalil El Dahr, had to be restrained to a chair with several seatbelt extenders for the rest of the flight. According to the affidavit, Mr Dahr had reportedly attempted to make a phone call mid-air but was livid after he was unsuccessful. Less than 30 minutes in the air, he reportedly got out of his seat and rushed towards the cockpit screaming in Spanish and Arabic, asking to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
43K+
Followers
65K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy