Cards use Pick-6 to overcome Kick-6, beat Jaguars 31-19

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Byron Murphy intercepted two passes, including one he returned for a touchdown following a botched trick play, and the Arizona Cardinals rallied to beat the skidding Jacksonville Jaguars 31-19 on Sunday. The Cardinals improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2015. The Jaguars lost their 18th straight game, leaving them eight shy of the NFL record for futility. This one unraveled late. Jacksonville led 19-10 in the third quarter. Coach Urban Meyer got the spark he had been looking for when Jamal Agnew returned a missed field goal a record-tying 109 yards for a score. But it was all Arizona down the stretch.

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Cardinals 31, Jaguars 19 highlights

The Arizona Cardinals are now 3-0 after a 31-19 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. There were big plays from both teams. Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray had another rushing touchdown. Running back James Conner had his first two rushing touchdowns with the Cardinals. Cornerback Byron Murphy picked off two passes, one...
NFL
Jaguars.com

Game report: Cardinals 31, Jaguars 19

JACKSONVILLE – This was a big-time effort for a while, and in many ways. An inspired Jaguars defense frustrated the NFL's second-best offense at times, and there were spurts of offensive energy. But the improving Jaguars and rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence continued their early-season struggles in a 31-19 loss to the Arizona Cardinals in front of 58,012 at TIAA Bank Field Sunday afternoon.
NFL
