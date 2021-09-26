CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baz’s 5 2/3 scoreless innings helps Rays sweep Marlins 3-2

Cover picture for the articleST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Rookie Shane Baz pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings to win his second straight start and the AL East champion Tampa Bay Rays beat the Miami Marlins 3-2 for their team-record 14th series sweep. Baz , a 22-year-old right-hander who was on the U.S. Olympic team, allowed three hits, struck out nine and walked one. He gave up two runs and two hits _ both homers _ over five innings to beat Toronto in his big league debut on Sept. 20 following his call-up from Triple-A Durham. Nelson Cruz had two RBIs for the Rays.

