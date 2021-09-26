Suns’ Booker will miss start of camp due to health protocols

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker will miss the start of training camp after being placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols. The Suns said Sunday that the two-time All-Star won’t participate in Monday’s media day. The team said it would have no further updates until he’s ready for training camp. The 24-year-old Booker helped lead the Suns to the NBA Finals last season before they lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games. Booker averaged 25.6 points per game last year, teaming with veteran Chris Paul to form one of the league’s top backcourts.