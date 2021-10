On Saturday the Chicago Bears announced that nose tackle Eddie Goldman, who was originally listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns, did not travel with the team and has been downgraded to Out. They also announced that they’ve flexed defensive tackle Margus Hunt from the practice squad to the active roster. This is the second time they’ve moved Hunt up for a game, so if they need him again after this week they’ll need to sign him to their 53-man roster.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO