IKEA SJÖMÄRKE wireless charger adds a cord-free charging hotspot beneath your desk

By Amy Poole
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 5 days ago
Seamlessly charge your devices at home or in the office with the IKEA SJÖMÄRKE wireless charger. This unique charger connects underneath your desk to provide a cord-free charging hotspot for your smartphone. Simply mount the IKEA SJÖMÄRKE beneath your furniture and place your phone on your desk to power your battery. It’s great for quick charging and to minimize clutter in your workspace. Moreover, this wireless charger works through all materials that are ⅜–⅞ inches thick, except metal. Sporting a 6-foot cable, it gives you plenty of flexibility to place it underneath surfaces without any restrictions. Furthermore, it’s easy to mount: simply use the included double-sided adhesive tape for a secure finish. Additionally, you can mount it with screws or other hardware for a permanent attachment. Overall, it provides effortless charging without requiring any complicated setup.

Gadget Flow

Gadget Flow

New York City, NY
ABOUT

Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

 https://thegadgetflow.com

