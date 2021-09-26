CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

I love my team-mates so much – Rory McIlroy emotional after Ryder Cup struggles

 5 days ago
Rory McIlroy choked back tears after winning his singles match at the Ryder Cup (Charlie Neibergall/AP). (AP)

Rory McIlroy broke down in tears during an emotional interview after salvaging some personal pride from a disappointing Ryder Cup with a singles victory on Sunday.

The four-time major winner had been expected to lead the European challenge at Whistling Straits but suffered three defeats as he failed to fire over the first two days.

He rallied to beat Xander Schauffele 3 and 2 in the singles but the European team looked set to lose heavily to the United States.

Asked about his experience, McIlroy struggled to get his words out as he choked back the tears on live TV.

“I just… I love being a part of this team,” the Northern Irishman, who was playing his sixth Ryder Cup, said on Sky Sports. “I love my team-mates so much. I should have done more for them this week.

“I am glad I put a point on the board for Europe today, but I just can’t wait to get another shot at this.

“It is… by far the best experience in golf and I hope little boys and girls watching this today aspire to play in this or the Solheim Cup because there is nothing better than being part of a team, especially the bond we have in Europe.

I just wish I could have done a little more for the team. It has been a tough week

“No matter what happens after this I am proud of every single one of the players that played this week, I am proud of our captain and vice-captains.

“I just wish I could have done a little more for the team. It has been a tough week.”

McIlroy further underlined his love for the Ryder Cup in another interview with American broadcaster NBC, and said he was not ashamed to cry about the matter.

“I’ve never cried about what I’ve done as an individual,” he said. “I don’t give a ****.”

Golf Channel

Rory McIlroy is sitting a Ryder Cup session for the first time in his career

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. – For the first time in a storied Ryder Cup career, Rory McIlroy will play the role of cheerleader on Saturday at Whistling Straits. McIlroy was not in European captain Padraig Harrington’s foursomes lineup after going 0-2, including a 5-and-3 loss to Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele in the morning foursomes session, on Day 1 at Whistling Straits. Paired with Shane Lowry in the afternoon fourball session McIlroy lost, 4 and 3.
CBS Sports

Ryder Cup 2021 odds, picks, predictions, best bets: Golf expert says back Rory McIlroy at Whistling Straits

It will be a battle between youth and experience when Team USA takes on Team Europe in the 2021 Ryder Cup starting Friday at Whistling Straits in Sheboygan, Wisc. All 12 American players rank in the top-21 in the world, but six have never played in the Ryder Cup and the team has 12 combined appearances. The European squad has three rookies and 38 Ryder Cup appearances among its 12 players, but only four rank among the world's top 25. Team Europe has beaten Team USA in seven of the past nine matchups, but the two U.S. victories were on American soil -- in 2008 at Kentucky's Valhalla and 2016 at Hazeltine in Minnesota.
GOLF
The Independent

Rory McIlroy reduced to tears as dominant United States regain Ryder Cup

An emotional Rory McIlroy was reduced to tears as the United States regained the Ryder Cup with an utterly dominant performance at Whistling Straits.Trailing 11-5 heading into Sunday’s 12 singles matches, Padraig Harrington’s European team needed a comeback greater than 2012’s ‘Miracle at Medinah’ to retain the trophy, with the home side requiring just three and a half points.But although McIlroy belatedly found some form to beat Xander Schauffele in the opening match, the previously unbeaten Jon Rahm lost to Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay defeated Shane Lowry to take the home side to the brink of victory.Two rookies. Two...
GOLF
FanSided

2021 Ryder Cup Preview: What to Expect from Rory McIlroy

Previous: Patrick Cantlay | Viktor Hovland | Justin Thomas | Tyrrell Hatton | Xander Schauffele | Paul Casey | Bryson DeChambeau | Matthew Fitzpatrick | Jordan Spieth | Sergio Garcia | Brooks Koepka | Lee Westwood | Tony Finau | Tommy Fleetwood | Harris English | Shane Lowry | Ian Poulter | Bernd Wiesberger | Scottie Scheffler | Daniel Berger.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rory McIlroy has grown from a Ryder Cup pup to an alpha dog

As a blistering sun pummeled athletes during the pressure cooker of competition in the recent Tokyo Summer Games, Rory McIlroy’s noggin seized attention. Specifically, the matter dealt with what wasn’t atop his dome. Mind you, there was no need for a Breaking News banner on telecasts, and the curiosity wasn’t sweeping through the Olympic Village. But this is McIlroy we’re talking about, and fans thirst for all nuggets on the biggest and most popular stars in the game.
GOLF
Golf
Sky Sport
Sports
punditarena.com

Rory McIlroy hopes to emulate Leona Maguire’s heroics in the Ryder Cup

Rory McIlroy believes Team Europe should look to follow their female counterpart’s blueprint in this year’s Ryder Cup. Europe ran out as 15-13 winners against the USA in this year’s Solheim Cup, with Irish rookie Leona Maguire putting in a stunning performance in her first tournament, scoring 4.5 points out of a possible 5.
GOLF
The Guardian

Rory McIlroy: ‘It’s becoming tougher to win the Ryder Cup on the road’

When Rory McIlroy used a devilish pre-Masters question about voting rights to call the United States “the best country in the world” it was easy to sense another blow to the once-ferocious rivalry that existed in the Ryder Cup. How could McIlroy and the other residents of Florida who represent Europe for a week every two years possibly feel antipathy towards their adopted home?
GOLF
Bleacher Report

Ryder Cup 2021: Odds, Betting Advice on Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, More

Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy are two of the most experienced golfers on their respective Ryder Cup teams. However, their results in the team event have been average at best. Johnson is 7-9 in Ryder Cup matches. He enters Whistling Straits as the most experienced American with four Ryder Cup...
GOLF
golfmonthly.com

Social Media Reacts To Emotional Rory McIlroy Interview

Social Media Reacts To Emotional Rory McIlroy Interview. Going in to the Sunday singles, Team Europe faced a mountain of a challenge at the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits. Having lost all three of his matches, Rory McIlroy had come under some fire. However, the four-time Major champion showed his class and steely determination, defeating one of USA’s in-form players, Xander Schauffele 3&2.
GOLF
New York Post

Rory McIlroy breaks down in tears after Ryder Cup struggles

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Rory McIlroy, the 32-year-old from Northern Ireland, has won four major championships and has all the money he’ll ever need. Yet on Sunday at Whistling Straits after winning his Ryder Cup singles match against Xander Schauffele, McIlroy, who’d entered the match 0-3 this weekend, broke down into tears in greenside TV interviews, apologizing to his teammates for his performance.
GOLF
Golf.com

Rory McIlroy’s perplexing Ryder Cup continued on Saturday

HAVEN, Wis. — It felt pretty cruel, what the locals did to Padraig Harrington Saturday morning, but they were just speaking the truth. The European captain walked onto the first tee alone and surveyed the scene with a smile, until a reminder of his boldest decision was bellowed into the air by thousands:
GOLF
Golf.com

Tearful Rory McIlroy showed why the Ryder Cup is ‘the best event in golf’

It’s not often a player cries in the wake of defeat. It’s poor form, a misappropriation of the fundamental tenet of the “gentleman’s game.”. Even rarer is the player who, in the wake of defeat, cries tears of joy. Celebrating a loss is unfathomable even for the greatest athletes. We love sports because they are unrelentingly meritocratic — to the winner go the spoils. And to the loser? Well, who cares?
NFL
Telegraph

'I wish I could've done more for the team': Emotional Rory McIlroy in tears as Europe suffer crushing defeat

A tearful Rory McIlroy was left too emotional to speak after winning his Ryder Cup singles match but with the European team heading for a crushing defeat. McIlroy beat Xander Schauffele 3&2 but it was the first point he had claimed for his team of the weekend and speaking on Sky at the conclusion he twice had to compose himself with tears in his eyes.
GOLF
newschain

newschain

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

