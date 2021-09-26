Jane Conner O’Leary, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jane Conner O’Leary, Watertown, wife of Daniel J O’Leary, passed away suddenly on Friday September 24th, 2021 at the Samaritan Medical Center. Jane is survived by her husband of 57 years, Dan; and their three children Michele O’Leary Diacik (Jeffrey), Michael O’Leary (Elizabeth Cunningham) and Patrick O’Leary (Jill Chick), along with their grandchildren Nicole, Erin and Elizabeth Diacik, and Eloise, Augustus and Liam O’Leary. She was recently predeceased by her brother Brad Conner, and is survived by her sister-in-law Regina Goodwin Conner and their children Joseph Conner and Beth Wagstaff.