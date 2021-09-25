Sam still category 4, steering clear of land, tracking several other areas in the Atlantic

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The National Hurricane Center continues to issue advisories on Hurricane Sam in the Atlantic. Hurricane Sam has been rapidly strengthening for the past several days. Currently, it is going through some structural changes meaning its intensity will fluctuate over the next several days. It is expected to maintain major hurricane status through Friday. Thankfully, the NHC forecast path has Sam trekking well east of the United States. No direct impacts are expected.