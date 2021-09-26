Boosters could make vaccine manufacturers billions if they become broadly approved

If boosters become available to everyone, vaccine makers are on track to make billions.

Though President Joe Biden’s administration has made it seem that everyone could get the booster, the FDA and CDC have rejected the plan.

Leaders believe it will only be a matter of time before the boosters become more widely available.

If it becomes more broad on top of the increase in vaccinations, Pfizer and Moderna specifically will make a large profit.

Moderna’s projected revenue for 2022 jumped 35% when Biden announced the booster shot plans in August.

While the number of people who will end up getting booster shots has yet to be determined, Morningstar analyst Karen Andersen believes boosters will bring $26 billion in for Pfizer and $14 billion for Moderna.

The revenue coming in for COVID-19 vaccines and boosters has already greatly surpassed many other vaccines, including AbbVie’s rheumatoid arthritis treatment Humira, which is the best selling drug on the market globally.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)