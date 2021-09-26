Razer Huntsman V2 optical gaming keyboard has optical switches and nearly zero latency

See more clearly at night with the Wyze Cam Pan v2 security camera. Equipped with 1,080p color night vision and the Starlight CMOS Sensor, it lets you see environments as dark as 0.1 lux. Moreover, the Wyze Cam Pan v2 allows you to follow the action in your room with 360 degrees of coverage. Plus, with automatic motion tracking, this security camera makes it easier to monitor movement in your home. In fact, Pan Scan lets you patrol your room and set the camera’s patrol route with up to 4 custom waypoints. Furthermore, with 2-way audio, it lets you comfort your pet when you’re not home. Or use the siren button to scare off unwanted guests. This camera will also alert you if your CO or smoke alarm goes off when you’re not home. Finally, this camera won’t disturb pets or children, as its infrared lights are invisible.

ELECTRONICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO