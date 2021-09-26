CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas State

Kansas State football vs. Oklahoma State report card: Not a good night for the Wildcats

Salina Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTILLWATER, Okla. — Kansas State picked a bad night to struggle on both offense and defense against an energized Oklahoma State team opening Big 12 play at home. The Cowboys scored touchdowns on their first three possessions and got another score from their defense on the way to a 31-point first half — their highest point total of the season — while K-State's offense was unable to build on a promising drive to start the game.

www.salina.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Oklahoma Sports
State
Nevada State
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Stillwater, OK
Local
Kansas College Sports
Local
Kansas Football
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Klieman

Comments / 0

Community Policy