Dundee United midfielder Ian Harkes and wife Sarah score key goals hours apart

 5 days ago
Dundee United’s Ian Harkes, left, and his wife Sarah Harkes of Celtic Women (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)

Ian Harkes scored an equaliser against Celtic hours after his wife netted for the Hoops.

The Dundee United midfielder scored in a 1-1 draw at Celtic Park in the cinch Premiership.

His wife and fellow professional, Sarah Harkes, plays for Celtic Women and scored in a 2-1 victory over Hibernian in the Scottish Women’s Premier League.

Sarah and Ian Harkes (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)

The former Lille Women midfielder joined Celtic last year.

Her goal levelled the scores against Hibs before a late winner helped Celtic join leaders Glasgow City on seven points at the top of the table.

Related
fourfourtwo.com

Ian Harkes leaves it late to deliver derby delight for Dundee United

Ian Harkes’ late strike earned Dundee United a 1-0 victory in the first Dundee derby staged in the top flight since 2016. Chances were few and far between in a tightly contested match but the hosts eventually made the breakthrough with 10 minutes left, ensuring a positive ending to a weekend on which a new statue of the revered former United manager Jim McLean was unveiled at Tannadice.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Former Celtic midfielder confirmed for Open Goal appearance

Former Celtic midfielder Tommy Gravesen has been confirmed as a guest for Open Goal’s show at the SSE Hydro next month. Gravesen enjoyed an impressive career playing for Real Madrid before joining Celtic. The Dane has enjoyed cult status amongst the Celtic support following his stint at the club but this has only grown due to the emergence of the popular channel.
SOCCER
newschain

Tam Courts insists Dundee United were ‘well worthy’ of derby victory

Dundee United boss Tam Courts insists his side were “worthy” winners after Ian Harkes’ late goal settled a tightly-contested Dundee derby. Courts felt the introduction of substitute midfielder Dylan Levitt at the start of the second half was crucial to the hosts seizing the upper hand following a first half in which Dundee had the better of the few clear-cut chances.
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Tam Courts confident Dundee United are heading in the right direction

Tam Courts believes there are plenty of positives for Dundee United to ponder as they prepare to end a big week with a trip to Celtic Park on Sunday. The Tannadice side won the Dundee derby last weekend before losing 3-1 at home to Hibernian in Thursday’s Premier Sports Cup quarter-final.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Celtic v Dundee United: Ange Postecoglou urges Celtic to ‘get on with it’

Ange Postecoglou has told his players to ‘get on with it’ ahead of Celtic’s game on Sunday against Dundee United. The Celtic manager oversaw a win over Kirkcaldy side Raith Rovers last night but the Australian is already well underway with his preparations for the game against Tam Courts’ United. However, injuries have threatened these preparations given the limited options in the attacking areas for the Australian.
SOCCER
BBC

Celtic 1-1 Dundee United: Hosts' poor league start continues

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou says the Scottish Premiership title is not an "insurmountable challenge" after his side's troubled start continued with a draw against Dundee United. A terrific Ian Harkes header quickly cancelled out Liel Abada's opener to leave Celtic sixth, six points behind leaders Rangers. The hosts hit the...
WORLD
