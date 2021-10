Things are good in Hawkeye Land. Fresh off a Cy-Hawk win that probably felt way better than any player or coach will say publicly, Iowa is ranked No. 5 in the Associated Press poll and No. 7 in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll. Its defense has played at a borderline absurd level the first two weeks and, while the offense hasn't shown much explosiveness, it hasn't exactly had to, and it's taken care of the ball.

IOWA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO