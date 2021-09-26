9 Zapier Integrations That Will Automate Your Task Management Workflow

Kubernetes has dominated the cloud application development landscape. First developed in 2015, Kubernetes won the container orchestration wars against rivals such as Mesosphere and Docker Swarm to become the de-facto standard for container orchestration. However as cloud computing has become the de facto standard for container orchestration, improvements in debugging and fixing issues in native Kubernetes applications are lacking. When developers encounter similar issues with known solutions across multiple pods, they have two primary solutions. One, go pod-by-pod and find or fix the problem, similar to how developers of lore used to SSH into individual machines or two, try to automate that process by investing significant time and manual labor. Shoreline provides a real-time debugging and automated repair tool that enables developers to efficiently find and debug errors across thousands of pods and develop automation so that those errors can be fixed automatically in the future.

