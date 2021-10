Danbury High School wrestling coach Ricky Shook has racked up almost as many awards as wins, both as a coach and a wrestler. Last week, Shook was awarded this year’s Gold Key by the Connecticut Sports Writers Alliance (CSWA). The prestigious award is given to five coaches every year. This is Shook’s second Gold Key. To get one key is an accomplishment, but to receive two is something extraordinary.

DANBURY, CT ・ 11 DAYS AGO