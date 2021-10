Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin defended his decision to fire wide receivers coach Cornelius Williams just four games into Harsin’s first year with the Tigers. “Like I said before it’s not ideal,” he said on the SEC head coaches teleconference. “I’ve been in this head coaching position for a while now and you hire a staff and if there’s things you feel like need to change or there needs to be something different then you make those decisions. Whether it happens early in the season, obviously that’s where all of the attention lies because a lot of these things happen at the end of the season when recruiting’s over and guys are signed you see a lot of staff changes and things like that.”

