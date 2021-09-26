CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natasha Hamilton and Charles Gay tie the knot

femalefirst.co.uk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNatasha Hamilton and Charles Gay have tied the knot in Italy. Natasha Hamilton has married Charles Gay on Lake Como in Italy. The 39-year-old singer and Charles tied the knot in a romantic ceremony, with Natasha posting a behind-the-scenes snap of their special day on social media. Alongside a photo...

www.femalefirst.co.uk

POPSUGAR

Weekend Wedding Bells! Lena Dunham Has Tied the Knot With Partner Luis Felber

Girls creator and actress Lena Dunham reportedly tied the knot with musician Luis Felber over the weekend, according to People. The two, both 35, started dating in 2021. Lena said in an April interview with The New York Times that they had been seeing each other for a few months, and though she did not refer to him by name at the time, she described him as the "greatest person I've ever met."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Lena Dunham Ties the Knot With Boyfriend Luis Felber in Secret Ceremony

Girls creator Lena Dunham married boyfriend Luis Felber over the weekend, a source told People magazine. Reps for Dunham did not immediately respond to the magazine’s subsequent request for comment. The actress first confirmed she was dating Felber, an English-Peruvian musician who produces under the name Attawalpa, in an April interview with The New York Times. At the time, she called Felber “the greatest person I’ve ever met.” The couple made their red carpet debut at a Sundance screening of Zola several months later. The only public indication of impending nuptials was Felber’s Instagram story early Sunday morning, when he posted The Zombies’ song “This Will Be Our Year.” In June, Dunham referenced the same song in an emotional Instagram birthday tribute to Felber, adding, “Everyone who comes into contact with you—creatively, emotionally, accidentally—is lucky.” Dunham’s last long-term relationship was with songwriter and producer Jack Antonoff, with whom she broke up in 2018 after more than five years together.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
femalefirst.co.uk

Pete Doherty is married

Pete Doherty has married Katia de Vidas, just days after confirming their engagement. Pete Doherty has got married. The Libertines rocker confirmed his engagement to Katia de Vidas earlier this week and now it's emerged they have tied the knot in a private ceremony in France. According to posts on...
MUSIC
femalefirst.co.uk

Sophia Bush feels 'lucky' after engagement

Sophia Bush has confessed that she is feeling "lucky" about the men in her life after getting engaged to businessman Grant Hughes last month. Sophia Bush feels "lucky" about her engagement to Grant Hughes. The 39-year-old actress revealed last month that the businessman had popped the question during a romantic...
CELEBRITIES
Person
Natasha Hamilton
Person
Jenny Frost
Person
Bruno Mars
femalefirst.co.uk

Lady Gaga: Fashion is limitless

Lady Gaga wowed in two gowns designed by her younger sister at her Westfield global live-streamed concert. Lady Gaga says fashion is "limitless" like jazz music. The Oscar-winner, 35, wowed in two show-stopping gowns designed by her sister, Natali Germanotta, for her global live-streamed concert for Westfield on Thursday (30.09.21).
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

A Closer Look at Kate Middleton’s Gold Pumps Hidden Under Her Gown at the ‘No Time to Die’ Premiere

Kate Middleton channeled her inner James Bond at the London film premiere of “No Time to Die” on Tuesday. The Duchess of Cambridge made an appearance on the red carpet, wearing an elegant gold gown, alongside husband Prince William. The dress by Jenny Packham featured sheer overlays and a cape silhouette with metallic detailing as well as sequin and beaded embellishments. And just underneath her gown was a pair of hidden gold pumps that were just as glamorous. Turns out the hidden shoes were a pair of Aquazzura’s Fenix pumps, which currently retail for $750. The nearly four-inch, pointed-toe heels are designed...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Push Back Against Tyra Banks as Host, Call for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews' Return

As ABC prepares to kick off a new season of Dancing With the Stars, Tyra Banks is prepping to return to the beloved dancing competition as host, much to the upset of some viewers. Although Banks, who took over hosting duties in Season 29 as the network opted to "embark on a new creative direction" for the beloved dancing competition, will mark her second year hosting in Season 30, calls to bring Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews back as hosts are growing louder.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Zahara, 16, Is Stylish In A Red Dress On Grocery Store Run With Mom

Angelia Jolie pushed her own grocery cart in organic food store Erewhon, where she stocked up on several bags of items. Angelina Jolie‘s daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 16, looked so stylish on a recent grocery trip run. The teenager rocked a long red, cotton dress and sneakers while shopping at pricey organic food store Erewhon in Los Angeles on Saturday, Sept. 18. Zahara accessorized with beaded bracelets and a ring, as well as a protective face mask due to COVID-19, in a photo snapped by the stores’ refrigerators.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
AceShowbiz

Rick Ross to Pay Baby Mama $11,000 in Monthly Child Support

The Maybach Music mogul, who previously trolled Briana Singleton for taking a DNA test of their two kids to prove his paternity, also agrees to pay their kids' health insurance and extracurricular activities. AceShowbiz - Rick Ross will handle the living cost of his three children shared with Briana Singleton....
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Meg Ryan, 59, makes rare red carpet appearance

Meg Ryan hasn't been on a red carpet for nearly two years, but it doesn't mean she forgot how to work one. The When Harry Met Sally... actress, 59, lit up the red carpet at Saturday's Academy Museum of Motion Pictures long-awaited opening gala in Los Angeles. She wore a long black and pink gown by Ulyana Sergeenko for the step-and-repeat in front of photographers. She also wore black, open-toe platform heels and styled her signature sun-kissed, wavy blond locks down.
LOS ANGELES, CA
DoYouRemember?

Country Singer Alan Jackson Shares His ‘No Cure’ Diagnosis

Alan Jackson is best known for his country music hits. Now, he’s opening up about the reason he hasn’t been performing live much anymore. He has been battling a “no cure” degenerative neurological condition called Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease. Unfortunately, he inherited the disease from his father. The 62-year-old revealed, “It’s not...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Linda Evans, 78, Looks Identical To Her ‘Dynasty’ Days In Rare Photo After Vow To Quit Plastic Surgery

Blonde beauty Linda Evans has posed in a shawl in a gorgeous new snap, proving she looks just as good as her ‘Dynasty’ days. Dynasty alum Linda Evans looked sensational in her latest snap! The 80s soap star took to Instagram on September 2 to share a rare photo of herself, posing for a portrait in a beige shawl — see the photo here. The actress, who became a household name thanks to her TV show which also starred Joan Collins and John Forsythe, proved she looks just as incredible as she did at the height of her career. “Strong women stand with each other during challenging times. United, we can do anything,” she captioned the image, which was captured by photographer Jonas Mohr.
BEAUTY & FASHION

