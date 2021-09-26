Natasha Hamilton and Charles Gay tie the knot

Girls creator Lena Dunham married boyfriend Luis Felber over the weekend, a source told People magazine. Reps for Dunham did not immediately respond to the magazine’s subsequent request for comment. The actress first confirmed she was dating Felber, an English-Peruvian musician who produces under the name Attawalpa, in an April interview with The New York Times. At the time, she called Felber “the greatest person I’ve ever met.” The couple made their red carpet debut at a Sundance screening of Zola several months later. The only public indication of impending nuptials was Felber’s Instagram story early Sunday morning, when he posted The Zombies’ song “This Will Be Our Year.” In June, Dunham referenced the same song in an emotional Instagram birthday tribute to Felber, adding, “Everyone who comes into contact with you—creatively, emotionally, accidentally—is lucky.” Dunham’s last long-term relationship was with songwriter and producer Jack Antonoff, with whom she broke up in 2018 after more than five years together.

