Buffalo, NY

It’s Trubisky Time in Buffalo

By Mg234
 5 days ago

They must be up real big. you can't trust a UNC QB any more than a tOSU one ** -- DurhamCav 09/26/2021 4:05PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.

Buffalo Rumblings

Some Buffalo Bills season ticket holders utilize one-time refund following COVID vaccine mandate

When the Erie County Department of Health and Buffalo Bills announced following Week 1 that every fan over the age of 11 in attendance at home games would need to be vaccinated, they offered season ticket holders the chance to get a refund for the season. Of the 58,000 to 60,000 season ticket holders, only 762 took up the offer according to Sal Capaccio of WGR 550. We don’t know the exact number of season tickets sold, but it’s about 1.3 percent.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Bills Fan Table Jump Fails Big Time [VIDEO]

We all know that Bills Mafia is known for their love of the Buffalo Bills, giving back to the Western New York community and charities all across the county, and of course, jumping thru folding tables. Sometimes, when you jump thru a table things don't always work out the way...
WUSA

Previewing Washington's matchup against the Buffalo Bills | Locked On WFT

WASHINGTON — Chris Russell and David Harrison host your Locked On Washington Football Team Podcast bringing you news, analysis and everything between as it pertains to the NFL and the WFT. Five times every week, get all you need pertaining to your team, every day. In this final episode before...
FIFU: To ESPN and conference it is about SEC football

I there a sponsor willing to pay for the privilege of presenting those even -- 33laszlo99 09/28/2021 9:47PM. Some of the games, maybe even all of them (I know that the VT and UVA -- 133193Hokie 09/29/2021 09:09AM. Tend to agree with # of people that will watch soccer game...
WIVB

A Buffalo Bills Hall-of-Famer’s wife is tackling the art world

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — When Patti Thomas started painting in February, she discovered a new talent – and a passion. “It’s euphoria, it’s therapeutic,” Thomas, the wife of Buffalo Bills Hall-of-Famer Thurman Thomas, said. “I apparently was missing it my whole life.”. Thomas was encouraged to pick up a paintbrush...
Palm Beach Interactive

Miami Dolphins: Who's inactive against Buffalo Bills today

MIAMI GARDENS — The Dolphins open their home schedule against the Bills on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami hopes to take a commanding 2-0 record in the AFC East. There is a 60 percent chance of rain at Hard Rock Stadium at 3 p.m. today. It is 90 degrees...
Pat’s Preview: Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins will host AFC foe Buffalo Bills. Miami defeated AFC East rival New England Patriots in Gillette to go to 1-0, while the Bills were beaten on their home turf by the Pittsburgh Steelers to fall to 0-1. The Bills only scored 16 points in the defeat, which was not like them at all last season. Miami might try to replicate what Pittsburgh did last week. Like Week 1, we will look at three things to watch for, the x-factor on offense and defense, and of course, my prediction on the game. Will Fuller will be OUT with a personal issue, and Preston Williams is QUESTIONABLE.
Buffalo’s Studio Vegan sharing delicious ways to help Mother Earth

BUFFALO, N.Y. — ​A Buffalo woman is promoting sustainability through both her business and everyday life. Studio Vegan launched about a year ago and its creator aims for a zero waste lifestyle. For Naquasia Boyd, baking is more than a passion. It sustains her and the community. She started Studio...
Agreed

Yes but on a Tuesday night when there is NO Football, why not -- 133193Hokie 09/29/2021 2:12PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
Buffalo Bills: Grading Josh Allen’s performance from Week 2

This is the second entry into the 2021 Josh Allen Game Grades series. Each week, Josh Allen’s numbers, decision-making, and overall performance will be reviewed and given a letter grade. In Week 2, the Buffalo Bills humiliated the Miami Dolphins 35-0. The main story for the Bills coming out of...
Minimum of 8

What's the minimum # of wins for you to feel good about this season? -- Pride_and_Joy 09/28/2021 1:18PM. I will be disappointed if we lose to both Pittsburgh and Boston College. ** -- soldcokesatLane 09/28/2021 3:46PM. 8 regular season, including a win over Hoova. Plus a bowl win. -- Atlee...
Papi Grande's to bring Mexican to Buffalo river

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An Amherst Mexican restaurant is expanding with a second site in Buffalo right on the water. Papi Grande’s has filed for a liquor license with the state liquor authority for 301 Ohio St. where options include outdoor river-side seating. The operation will have a built-in audience by...
Buffalo Bills opponent preview: Washington Football Team’s pass rush

Yeah, I know. There’s been a lot of pass rush analysis to start the season. Deal with it. The Buffalo Bills’ defensive line has been fantastic, which is fun to watch. And the offense hasn’t exactly dealt well with the pass rush, which makes for a good opponent preview. So here we are, taking a look at the pass rush of the Washington Football Team, the most fun team name to type out.
The new 2021 S-Class from Mercedes-Benz of Buffalo

Emily Lampa got to test drive the new S-580 vehicle at Mercedes-Benz of Buffalo. She spoke with David Frank, sales professional about how technologically advanced this vehicle is. They are in the new Mercedes S-580. Frank say it replaced the previous Mercedes Benz S-560 and a lot of that is going to be with this new technology. He says though this vehicle does looks quite impressive and advanced, they simplified the way that you use everything in this new vehicle. Everything is just at a reach. Frank says they eliminated the use for most buttons so everything is just going to be like you are accustomed to at home; touch pads for everybody who has their home systems like Google and Alexa. You will also have that same personalized assistant in this vehicle. Franks say everything for the most part is going to be digital to eliminate buttons and the complications that the buttons once had.
Could see Dax staying, but this is his 4th season starting full-time

What's the minimum # of wins for you to feel good about this season? -- Pride_and_Joy 09/28/2021 1:18PM. I will be disappointed if we lose to both Pittsburgh and Boston College. ** -- soldcokesatLane 09/28/2021 3:46PM. 8 regular season, including a win over Hoova. Plus a bowl win. -- Atlee...
Buffalo’s Frightworld opens for season on Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — ​It’s just about October and that means the return of all things scary and spooky. Kicking off some Halloween festivities, Frightworld is opening Friday for its 19th season. The totally revamped haunted house is located at the former K-Mart on Hertel Avenue in Buffalo and will be...
Thx for the update. Would be nice. After Rice,

Two 247 crystal balls on him for VT in the last 24 hours ** -- David Cunningham. Presently, 247 Sports have all six (6) CBs and 100% to VT for Rice ! ** -- FLKEYSHOKIE 09/28/2021 10:31PM. Great, so when is he going to pull the trigger and make it...
