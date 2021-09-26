CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns' Greg Newsome: Will undergo MRI Monday

 5 days ago

Newsome (calf) will undergo an MRI to determine the severity of his injury Monday, according to Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal. Newsome registered three tackles in Week 3 before leaving in the second half with a calf injury, and head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed the rookie cornerback will undergo an MRI on Monday to determine if he'll be sidelined for an extended period of time. In case he can't play in Week 4 against the Vikings, then Greedy Williams will likely replace him in the Browns' secondary for next week.

FanSided

Cleveland Browns justice: NFL rights a wrong, fines Chiefs assistant Greg Lewis

The NFL has corrected their mistake and fined Chiefs assistant Greg Lewis for his role in the sideline incident with Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison. It took more time than expected, but after some Twitter backlash and reviewing the incident over, the NFL finally decided that Chiefs assistant Greg Lewis deserved a fine for his role in the sideline push with Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison.p.
Bleacher Report

Report: Browns' Baker Mayfield's MRI on Shoulder Injury Revealed No Structural Damage

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield reportedly avoided a serious injury during Sunday's win over the Houston Texans. According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, an MRI revealed no structural damage on the quarterback's injured left shoulder. "He's sore," Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday. "He's doing fine." Mayfield injured...
brownszone.com

Jarvis Landry injures MCL on 2nd play, will have MRI on Monday

CLEVELAND — Receiver Jarvis Landry limped off the field after the second snap — his 9-yard catch-and-run for a first down. He didn’t return, as the Browns had to fight to beat the Houston Texans 31-21 on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium. Coach Kevin Stefanski said the injury was to the...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Monday Browns roster and injury updates

The Cleveland Browns fought off the fight of the Houston Texans for a victory in Week 2 evening their record to 1 – 1 on the young season. While the first week of the year didn’t go their way, the second week was a battle of attrition as injuries popped up all over the field.
ClutchPoints

Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry needs MRI for MCL injury

The Cleveland Browns bounced back from a Week 1 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs and were able to get on the board with a win over the Houston Texans. Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was not active once again, and now the Browns have received bad news regarding Jarvis Landry.
clesportstalk.com

Cleveland Browns Victory Mondays Are Always The Best

I’m not sure who actually came up with the “Victory Monday” slogan for when our beloved Cleveland Browns win a game during the weekend and we celebrate it on a Monday, but it sure has taken on a life of its own, especially with the invention of this thing called Twitter. If you are a Browns fan, then “Victory Monday” is almost like a holiday. It’s a day that you savor the taste of sweet victory; rub it in the noses of those Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys fans and all those other teams you despise.
Cleveland.com

Baker Mayfield’s MRI shows no structural damage in the left shoulder, source says; Grant Delpit grateful to make his debut: Browns takeaways

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Baker Mayfield underwent an MRI on Monday on his injured left shoulder Monday, but it showed no structural damage, a league source told cleveland.com. That’s an enormous relief for the Browns, who got a scare during Sunday’s 31-21 victory over the Texans when the quarterback’s left arm was hanging briefly by his side, and he winced in pain on the field.
clesportstalk.com

Browns Victory Monday Report: Let’s Hear It For Garrett And Hunt

How ‘bout them Bears! I mean Browns! Our Cleveland Browns certainly came to play this week as they dominated the Chicago Bears and rookie quarterback Justin Fields in a 26-6 win. It was quite honestly a game that will go down in history because of all the records that were being broken during the game by the Browns. Let’s look at a few of those tremendous effort’s that personified the Browns efforts Sunday.
Times Reporter

Browns quick hits: Greedy Williams could handle full workload if starter Greg Newsome II misses time

The Browns are coming off a defensive performance as dominant as any coach Kevin Stefanski has ever experienced, but there is some concern on that side of the ball. Rookie cornerback Greg Newsome II suffered a calf injury in Sunday's 26-6 win over the Chicago Bears and had an MRI on Monday morning. Stefanski said he didn't have an update on Newsome, the team's starting cornerback opposite Denzel Ward.
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Cleveland Browns rookie CB Greg Newsome out this week with calf injury

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns rookie cornerback Greg Newsome II will miss this week’s game at Minnesota with a calf injury. Coach Kevin Stefanski opened his media briefing by ruling Newsome out against the Vikings. Stefanski said the 21-year-old starter is “week to week” but that he will not...
247Sports

Cleveland Browns Monday Rewind Tonight at 7 Eastern on Twitch

CLEVELAND, OHIO — Hello OBR faithful and Cleveland Browns fans from around the world! The Browns are off to a 2-1 (could easily be 3-0) start and it's our second consecutive Victory Monday, which means The OBR is back tonight with more comprehensive Cleveland Browns coverage, as the OBR Twitch Channel rolls on at 7 Eastern!
