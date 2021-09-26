Browns' Greg Newsome: Will undergo MRI Monday
Newsome (calf) will undergo an MRI to determine the severity of his injury Monday, according to Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal. Newsome registered three tackles in Week 3 before leaving in the second half with a calf injury, and head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed the rookie cornerback will undergo an MRI on Monday to determine if he'll be sidelined for an extended period of time. In case he can't play in Week 4 against the Vikings, then Greedy Williams will likely replace him in the Browns' secondary for next week.www.cbssports.com
